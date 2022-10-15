T20 World Cup 2022: Top 3 Indian run-getters in the tournament's history

The eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is set to commence on Sunday, October 16, with Sri Lanka and Namibia locking horns in Geelong. Much like last year's edition, the group stage will be followed by the Super 12 round where the teams are split into two groups of six each.

India will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. The Men in Blue started their preparations for the tournament with a couple of matches against Western Australia. They will also play Australia and New Zealand in a couple of warm-up games on October 17 and 19, respectively.

India's batting line-up wears a strong look heading into the tournament. With match-winners galore, they are expected to set the stage alight on pitches that are likely to show good pace and bounce in Australia.

Over the years, they've had quite a few batting stars lay down their markers in the competition themselves.

Let's look at the three Indians with the most runs in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

One of the protagonists of India's triumph in the ICC World T20 (as it was called back then) in 2007, Yuvraj Singh turned up clutch in two must-win encounters. His six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad and a blistering 30-ball 70 in the semi-finals against Australia have written themselves into cricketing folklore.

Yuvraj went onto represent India in five further editions of the marquee T20 event, with the last of those coming in 2016. He remains the third-highest run-getter for the Men in Blue at the T20 World Cup with 593 runs at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 128.91.

With 33 sixes, he remains the Indian with the most hits over the fence in the tournament.

#2 Virat Kohli

Former skipper Virat Kohli has arguably been the greatest player India has produced in T20Is. Two Player of the Tournament awards in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the T20 World Cup vindicate the same, with the superstar having orchestrated multiple chase masterclasses.

Kohli's first outing in the event came in 2012 and had a big say in India's successful victory in the Super Four against Pakistan. Ever since, he has been India's top-scorer in contests against their arch-rivals in the competition, having scored three half-centuries in four outings against them.

An overall tally of 845 runs at a staggering average of 76.81 and a strike rate of 129.60 sees him sit fifth in the overall charts and second amongst Indians at the Men's T20 World Cup.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Incumbent Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the last men standing from the inaugural World T20 in 2007. He made his debut in the contest against England but announced himself to the world with a brilliant unbeaten 50 against South Africa in a do-or-die encounter.

Rohit remains the only Indian to feature in each subsequent edition of the Men's T20 World Cup thereafter. He has tallied the maximum runs for the Men in Blue in the competition's history, with 847 runs at a healthy average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 131.52, scoring eight half-centuries along the way.

His highest score in the tournament is the unbeaten 79 he struck against Australia in 2010, as he waged a lone battle against the eventual finalists.

