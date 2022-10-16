T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 9 - Australia vs India Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Australia and India are set to lock horns in Match no. 9 of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups on Monday, October 17. The Gabba in Brisbane will host the encounter.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, beat the West Indies 2-0 in their recent T20I series, but lost to Jos Buttler's England 0-2 in the three-match T20I series that followed. Adding to the defending champions' woes is David Warner's neck injury. After missing the third T20I against England, Warner is unsure of playing against India.

Finch, however, confirmed that Warner would be fit to play in Australia's second warm-up match against New Zealand. The Aussies will also look to figure out their correct bowling combination before the Super 12 round.

India, on the other hand, broke Pakistan's record of the most T20I wins in a calendar year recently. After arriving in Australia, they defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in their first warm-up match at the WACA in Perth. However, the Men in Blue failed to win the second warm-up game against a regional side.

Virat Kohli, their former skipper, didn't play in either game against Western Australia and it remains to be seen if he takes the field on Monday. India can draw confidence from the fact that they beat Australia 2-1 earlier this year, although at home.

Australia vs India Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, Match 9, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-ups

Date and Time: October 17, Monday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Australia vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at The Gabba in Brisbane is generally good for batting. But the pacers are also likely to extract quite a bit from the surface. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for both teams.

Australia vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 12 PM, which could lead to a short delay. Playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Australia vs India Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

*Since it's a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part

Australia vs India Prediction

Both Australia and India are well matched and a decent contest seems to be on the cards. Both teams have strong batting lineups and the side batting second should have an advantage.

Australia vs India Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

