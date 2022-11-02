T20 World Cup 2022: What happened the last time India played a T20I in Adelaide?  

Team India will be eyeing a roaring comeback after their humbling defeat against South Africa when they face neighbors Bangladesh in Match 34 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The encounter is slated to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.

To seal their place in the knockout stages, the Men in Blue will be vying for a win against the Bangla Tigers. India currently stand on second place in Group 2, having won two of the three games played so far.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with the same points as India. However, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will have to really bring out their ‘A’ game to get the better of their Asian rivals.

Set to host a T20I in three years, the Adelaide Oval will be hosting India in the shortest format almost after seven years.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India will be looking to bounce back after their loss to South Africa when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval 🏏



Who will win it? 🤔



#INDvBAN #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter MATCHDAY!India will be looking to bounce back after their loss to South Africa when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval 🏏Who will win it? 🤔 MATCHDAY! 💥India will be looking to bounce back after their loss to South Africa when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval 🏏🇮🇳🇧🇩Who will win it? 🤔#INDvBAN #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/LzKRrqwhit

The Adelaide Oval pitch, which has historically been an excellent batting surface, has an average score of 161.6 runs after 84 T20 matches. This might very well turn out to be a winning total batting first given the larger boundary dimensions.

However, given the overcast conditions expected in Adelaide, it may tip the scales in the bowlers' favor and might tempt the skippers to bowl first as well.

If the reports do indeed turn out to be true, pacers including Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, and Taskin Ahmed will rule the roost.

India won their last T20I game in Adelaide against Australia in 2016

Virat Kohli during Australia v India - T20I Game 1 in Adelaide [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

The last and only time Team India stepped inside the Adelaide Oval during a T20 international game was in 2016. During India's white-ball tour to Australia in January 2016, Adelaide hosted the first T20I of the three-match series, which the Men in Blue won 3-0.

Sent into bat first, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave their side a quick-fire start, taking India to 40/0 in the first four overs. However, Shane Watson quickly brought the hosts back into the game after he picked up both openers inside five balls.

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, who were batting at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, were tasked to stabilize and take the Indian innings going forward. And oh boy! The two did more than just that.

Sagar 🌊 @SagarP1811

Virat Kohli scored 90* off 55 balls against Australia at Adelaide and won the man of the match award.

#t20 #viratkohli OnThisDay 2016,Virat Kohli scored 90* off 55 balls against Australia at Adelaide and won the man of the match award. OnThisDay 2016, Virat Kohli scored 90* off 55 balls against Australia at Adelaide and won the man of the match award.👑💯#t20 #viratkohli https://t.co/xc9952L6wR

Kohli, in particular, was the star of the show for India, dominating the Aussie pace attack with flamboyance and ease. He remained unbeaten till the end, scoring a handsome 90* off 55 balls, laced with nine boundaries and a couple of sixes. It was Kohli's then-highest individual T20I score.

Raina played a very good second fiddle to Kohli with a 34-ball 41. The duo put on 134 runs for the third wicket, which is still India’s highest third-wicket partnership in T20Is.

After Raina was dismissed during the ultimate over, Dhoni finished the Indian innings in style, scoring 11 runs from three deliveries which took India's total to 188/3.

Set 189 to win, Aaron Finch and David Warner got the hosts off to a brilliant start, putting on 47 for the first wicket before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the latter for 17(9). At 89/1 after 8.5 overs with Steve Smith joining Finch in the middle, the Australians appeared to have complete control of the chase.

However, just when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Smith on the last delivery of the ninth over, Australia seemed to panic. The hosts collapsed and felt like a pack of cards, losing six of their batters inside just the next 40 runs.

Jadeja was brilliant for the Dhoni-led team, picking up figures of 2/21 in his four overs. Jadeja’s spin partner Ravichandran Ashwin was also impressive as the duo put the brakes on the Australian innings in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with two wickets in his two consecutive overs.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had a decent ODI series prior to the game, wrapped up the Australian tail, finishing with the figures of 3/23.

Eventually, India bundled out the Aaron Finch-led unit for 151 and won the encounter by a margin of 37 runs. Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his match-winning batting efforts.

Interestingly enough, the encounter was the debut T20 international game for both Pandya and Bumrah.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who will be the top Indian run-scorer in today's match against Bangladesh? Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya 55 votes