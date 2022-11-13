T20 World Cup 2022: “Would have given him local anesthetic” - Shoaib Akhtar reckons Pakistan management showed lack of awareness while dealing with Shaheen Afridi injury

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has stated that the Pakistan management displayed a lack of awareness over ways to deal with Shaheen Afridi’s injury during the T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 13.

Akhtar said that had he been part of the Pakistan management, he would have given the injured fast bowler local anesthetic to try and see if it could relieve him of pain temporarily.

Pakistan suffered a major setback during the summit clash against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as Afridi hobbled off the field. He sent down just one ball in his third over and did not return to bowl.

While admitting that Afridi’s career is definitely more important than a World Cup, Akhtar opined that Pakistan’s management missed a trick, using which he could perhaps have been able to bowl his last two overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the team’s five-wicket loss to England, the 'Rawalpindi Express' commented:

“If I was in the Pakistan team management, I would have given him local anesthetic and would have asked him to bowl a delivery on the side to see how he was feeling with regard to the pain. You should always do this. We also used to do it.

“If he was still feeling pain, then a decision could have been taken to not bowl him. Can’t risk the youngster’s career and World Cups keep happening. But I feel the management were unaware of this option.”

While Afridi seemed to have hurt himself in the process of taking Harry Brook’s catch during the final, Akhtar reckons that the pacer started experiencing pain even before the fielding effort. He stated:

“I feel Shaheen had got unfit before he took that catch. It looked like he had started limping even before that. But he bowled really well for Pakistan. If I was in his place (and had walked off), the country would have killed me (jokingly). But we are there to back him.”

Despite not being 100 percent fit, Afridi had an impactful T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. He claimed 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09.

“Never ever carry unfit players” - Shoaib Akhtar’s message to Pakistan after Shaheen Afridi’s injury relapse

While discussing Afridi's injury situation, Akhtar urged Pakistan cricket to learn a lesson and have a rule in place to not carry unfit players. He said:

“Pakistan should have a code in place - 'never ever carry unfit players'. You might say that I was also unfit quite often in my career, but even when I was unfit, I used to bowl in such a manner that people’s mouths used to be left open. It was sheer will.”

Explaining how gambling with someone who is not 100 percent fit can be a big risk, the former fast bowler elaborated:

“In pressure situations, when you have to try extra hard, the body will give up if you are carrying an injury or niggle.”

Afridi bowled a brilliant delivery to clean up Alex Hales in the first over of the final. However, he ended up bowling only 2.1 overs in the match. Iftikhar Ahmed, who bowled the remaining five balls of his third over, conceded 13 runs.

