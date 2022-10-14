T20 World Cup 2022: Youngest and Oldest Player in each team's squad

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is two days away. The biggest T20I tournament of the year will kick off on Sunday with a battle between former champions Sri Lanka and Namibia. Australia will host the T20 World Cup for the first time in the competition's history.

16 teams are part of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. All 16 nations have announced their respective squads for the mega event. Some teams have shown faith in youngsters, while others have backed experienced names.

In this article, we will list down the oldest and youngest members of each nation's T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

(Please Note: The age of the players is as on the date of squad announcement.)

#1 Scotland

Captain Richard Berrington is the oldest member of Scotland's T20 World Cup squad (Image: Getty)

Scotland made it to the Super 12 stage of last year's T20 World Cup. Their jersey drew everyone's attention, with some fans labeling it the best of the tournament.

The oldest player in the Scottish squad is their captain Richard Berrington (35 years and 172 days old), while the youngest player is batting all-rounder Brandon McMullen (22 years and 339 days old).

#2 Ireland

Ireland will be keen to improve their performance after an early exit from the T20 World Cup last year. They have a decent blend of youth and experience in their T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

The oldest player in the team is all-rounder Simi Singh (35 years and 228 days old). Middle-order batter Harry Tector (22 years and 288 days old) is the youngest player.

#3 New Zealand

Last year's runners-up New Zealand have made a few changes to their squad. This year, their oldest player is opener Martin Guptill (35 years and 355 days old). Top-order batter Finn Allen (23 years and 151 days old) is the youngest player.

#4 UAE

The UAE will make a comeback to the T20 World Cup this year for the first time since 2014. Interestingly, they have picked 16-year-old Aayan Afzal Khan in the squad, who is their youngest player.

The oldest player present in the UAE squad for this year's T20 World Cup tournament is bowling all-rounder Kashif Daud (36 years and 219 days old).

#5 Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka will look forward to continuing their top form in the T20 World Cup. The oldest player in the Islanders' squad is leg-spin bowler Jeffrey Vandersay (32 years and 223 days old).

Left-arm medium-fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka is the youngest name in the team. At the time of squad announcement, he was 21 years and 363 days old.

#6 Afghanistan

Afghanistan have earned a direct entry into the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Their youngest player is Mohammad Saleem (20 years and 6 days old), while captain Mohammad Nabi (37 years and 257 days old) is the oldest player.

#7 Pakistan

Last year's semifinalists Pakistan have named a strong squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Fast bowler Naseem Shah (19 years and 212 days old) and batter Shan Masood (32 years and 336 days old) are the youngest and oldest players in the squad, respectively.

#8 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will return to the T20 World Cup 2022 after missing the previous edition. Captain Craig Ervine (37 years and 27 days old) is the team's oldest player, while the youngest player is all-rounder Wesley Madhvere (22 years and 11 days old).

#9 Bangladesh

Bangladesh have earned a direct entry into the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. Like most of the teams, captain Shakib Al Hasan (35 years and 174 days old) is the oldest player.

There are many youngsters present in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad. The youngest of them is medium pace bowler Hasan Mahmud (22 years and 337 days old).

#10 West Indies

Shamarh Brooks (33 years and 348 days old) joined West Indies as a last-minute replacement for Shimron Hetmyer. Brooks is the oldest player in the squad, while the youngest West Indies player is pacer Obed McCoy (25 years and 253 days old).

#11 Namibia

Namibia were quite impressive in last year's T20 World Cup as they made it to the Super 12 round. They will play in the qualifying round of the upcoming mega event.

Veteran all-rounder David Wiese (37 years and 118 days old) is the team's oldest player. The youngest player is batter Divan la Cock (19 years and 202 days old).

#12 India

India have named a star-studded squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Fans have high expectations from the Men in Blue this year.

Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (37 years and 103 days old) is the oldest player in the Indian squad, while fast bowler Arshdeep Singh (23 years and 219 days old) is the youngest.

#13 Netherlands

Veteran batter Stephan Myburgh (38 years and 190 days old) is the oldest Netherlands player in this year's mega event. He is also one of the oldest players across all squads.

The youngest player in the Netherlands squad is leg-spin bowler Shariz Ahmed (19 years and 138 days old).

#14 South Africa

Finisher David Miller (33 years and 88 days old) is the oldest name present in the South African T20 World Cup squad. The youngest player in the Proteas team is batter Tristan Stubbs (22 years and 23 days old).

#15 England

Last year's semifinalists England will play under Jos Buttler's captaincy in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The oldest player in the team is all-rounder Moeen Ali (35 years and 76 days old), while Harry Brook (23 years and 192 days old) is the youngest player.

#16 T20 World Cup 2022 hosts Australia

Defending champions and hosts Australia have a stellar squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. Their youngest player is hard-hitter Tim David (26 years and 169 days old), while the oldest player is opener David Warner (35 years and 309 days old).

It will be interesting to see if Australia can become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies.

