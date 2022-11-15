T20 World Cup: 3 positives Team India will take away from the showpiece tournament

Team India made a heartbreaking exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, after they lost to England by 10 wickets.

Though the team failed to get the results they were after, a few positives stood out from their performances. Here's a list of three such positives Team India will be happy about.

Kohli and Suryakumar's form

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were the pillars of India's batting lineup throughout the T20 World Cup. Both of them together scored the majority of runs for Team India.

Virat scored consistently in almost every game, amassing a total of 296 runs at an average of 98.66. He ended up as the highest run-getter in the tournament. In particular, the elegant batter was instrumental in India's victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, where he slammed 82* off 53 deliveries.

The 34-year-old hit 64* off 44 against Bangladesh and 62* off 44 against the Netherlands. Furthermore, he finished with the most half-centuries in the T20 World Cup.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli is the only non-opener to be the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.



And he did it twice - The King. Virat Kohli is the only non-opener to be the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. And he did it twice - The King.

Surya amassed a total of 239 runs at an average of 59.75. His strike rate of 193.96 is the highest for an individual in the history of the tournament. He scored 51* off 25 against the Netherlands and 61* off 25 against Zimbabwe.

Hardik Pandya's all-round performance

Hardik Pandya was the only pace-bowling all-rounder for India in the T20 World Cup. He scored a total of 128 runs in the tournament, alongside picking up 8 wickets. Against Pakistan, Pandya (40) and Kohli (82*) brought up India's highest partnership of 113 runs in the showpiece event. He also chipped in with three wickets in the same match.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra An innings to remember for Hardik Pandya - 63 from just 33 balls in the Semi Finals against England. He scored 50 runs in the last 18 balls.



Take a bow, Hardik! An innings to remember for Hardik Pandya - 63 from just 33 balls in the Semi Finals against England. He scored 50 runs in the last 18 balls.Take a bow, Hardik! https://t.co/k56U87NhCI

Pandya scored a blistering 63 off just 33 deliveries in the semi-final against England. Apart from scoring runs, he picked up two wickets against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe each and a solitary wicket against South Africa. His return to form has been a big plus for India.

Arshdeep's bowling

Arshdeep Singh was India's go-to bowler in the T20 World Cup. He opened the bowling alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and also bowled at the death. He racked up a total of 10 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.80. He was impressive with his swing and was extremely accurate with his yorkers.

The youngster put the short ball to great use in the tournament, picking up the most wickets through them. He fared brilliantly against Pakistan, by finishing with figures of 3/32. Arshdeep went on to pick up a couple of wickets each in matches against the Netherlands and South Africa. Among his wickets were the players like Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock, who were dismissed for a duck.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Arshdeep Singh is having a memorable World Cup. Arshdeep Singh is having a memorable World Cup. https://t.co/EfbjukIAZt

Despite the unexpected exit, Indian team India will carry forward all these positives from the 2022 T20 World Cup. Team management is looking to revamp the T20 setup, and all these players will surely be an integral part of it.

Poll : 0 votes