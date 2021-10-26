T20 World Cup 2021: 5 points that make Pakistan the favorites to defeat New Zealand

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Muhammad Rizwan helped Pakistan break their World Cup jinx against India in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021. All three men are being hailed for their excellent performances that helped Pakistan defeat India for the first time in a World Cup match.

Things are still just warming up in the T20 World Cup as there are several matches to go in the tournament. While many casual fans in Pakistan would believe that they’ve already won the trophy by defeating arch-rivals India, there are several mountains still left to climb to simply make it to the semi-finals.

New Zealand will pose a big threat to Pakistan’s World Cup dream on Tuesday evening. The Kiwis are one of the strongest sides in the tournament, and Pakistan will need to regroup and focus on the next challenge.

The Men in Green will need to play as a unit once again in hopes of defeating the other men from Down Under. After Pakistan’s phenomenal victory in their opening match, it looks like the team is ready to take on any challenge head-on.

With that being said, take a look at the five points that make Pakistan the favorites to win the group match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021.

#5. Pakistan will look to take revenge from New Zealand for what they did in September in the T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan for a bilateral series in September in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Kiwis had a change of heart just minutes ahead of the tour-opener at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on September 17.

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan for a bilateral series in September in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Kiwis had a change of heart just minutes ahead of the tour-opener at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on September 17.

New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the tour after arriving in Pakistan raised many questions. Their decision was based on a "security threat" that was never shared with the authorities.

Die-hard fans of cricket in Pakistan have been waiting for these two teams to collide in the T20 World Cup in hopes that the Green Shirts will win. Many fans have dubbed this match a bigger deal than Pakistan’s clash against India.

The Pakistan team will be under as much pressure during this clash as they were during the match against India. This could prove to work in the Cornered Tiger’s favor as the team usually performs better under pressure.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan have already proven their worth in Pakistan's first T20 World Cup 2021 group match. Fans will be hoping to see the four men replicate their performance once again.

This will be more than just a cricket match for many cricketing fans. It will be a chance to avenge the setback inflicted on Pakistan cricket by the Kiwis.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan have already proven their worth in Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup 2021 group match. Fans will be hoping to see the four men replicate their performance once again.

This will be more than just a cricket match for many cricketing fans. It will be a chance to avenge the setback inflicted on Pakistan cricket by the Kiwis.

