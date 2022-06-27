"Taboo of fast bowlers can't become captain will not be there"- Mohit Sharma talks about Jasprit Bumrah being in contention to become India's skipper

Jasprit Bumrah seems in line to become India's next Test captain. The fast bowler is vice-captain to Rohit Sharma for the rescheduled fifth Test against England. However, Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, putting a question mark over his participation in the Test.

If Rohit Sharma is unavailable, Jasprit Bumrah may lead the Indian side. Former Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Mohit Sharma recently shared his views on that possibility.

He said if Bumrah becomes the captain, the taboo of fast bowlers not becoming captains will cease to exist.

"We played a lot of cricket together. He is a very cool and calm character. On the field, he bowls aggressively but off the field, he is very calm and if he becomes a captain then the taboo of fast bowlers can't become captain will not be there," Mohit Sharma told ANI.

CricketNDTV @CricketNDTV



sports.ndtv.com/england-vs-ind… After skipper #RohitSharma tested positive for COVID-19, speculations arose that #JaspritBumrah might lead #IndianCricketTeam in the fifth Test against England After skipper #RohitSharma tested positive for COVID-19, speculations arose that #JaspritBumrah might lead #IndianCricketTeam in the fifth Test against England sports.ndtv.com/england-vs-ind…

Mohit Sharma mentioned that he knows Bumrah well, and in his view, he could lead the team with a calm approach.

Mohit Sharma thinks it would be great for India if Jasprit Bumrah becomes the captain

During the same chat, Mohit Sharma highlighted how fast bowler Pat Cummins has taken over the captaincy of the Australian Test team and led the side to memorable series victories against England and Pakistan. He felt it would be great for the Indian team if Bumrah gets an opportunity to lead.

"If you look at other countries Pat Cummins has led Australia. So, if Bumrah becomes captain then it would be great for India," added Sharma.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jasprit Bumrah set to become the first Indian fast bowler in 35 years to captain India in Test cricket. (Reported by Indian Express). Jasprit Bumrah set to become the first Indian fast bowler in 35 years to captain India in Test cricket. (Reported by Indian Express).

It will be interesting to see if Bumrah gets a chance to captain India in the upcoming Test against England. The match is scheduled to start on July 1 in Birmingham.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far