"Tactically, they can leave out a spinner" - Ajay Jadeja on India's playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that Team India can consider leaving a spinner out of their playing XI for the upcoming second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 5.

Jadeja pointed out that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is expected to be conducive to fast bowling. He opined that having an extra seam bowling option could benefit the Men in Blue.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, added that India should not make a lot of changes to their playing XI. He suggested that the team management should persist with the players who were a part of the team for the series opener.

Jadeja highlighted that having a part-time spinner like Deepak Hooda gives the side the luxury of dropping a frontline spinner depending on the conditions. During a discussion on Crizbuzz, he said:

"You've gone in with a certain set of players in one game, why would you want to change them? I believe that once you get into a series with whoever, I mean, I may like a player and somebody may like someone else, but you've got to go the distance for at least three games.

"But tactically, they can leave out a spinner, given that there is Deepak Hooda, who can also bowl a few overs."

#CricketTwitter #indvssl A close win for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka 🤯 A close win for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka 🤯#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/sPzVx6JTgd

Notably, the Hardik Pandya-led side secured a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series in Mumbai on January 3. They will look to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead by clinching victory in the forthcoming clash in Pune.

"I was surprised to see Washington Sundar not play" - Ajay Jadeja on the Indian all-rounder's absence from playing XI

Ajay Jadeja further stated that Hardik Pandya and Co. could give spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar a go in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

He mentioned how not all Indian spinners completed the full quota of four overs in the first fixture of the series. Jadeja reckoned that it would be better if the team left out a frontline spinner to accommodate Sundar or a fast bowler.

"I would not want India to make a lot of changes," Jadeja added. "Maybe they can leave a spinner out because the wicket in Pune does tend to seam and there is some swing at times, considering that we are in the middle of the winter season. With the spinners not bowling their quota, India might just add another seamer.

"I was surprised to see Washington Sundar not play. He's a very exciting player. So maybe instead of a pure spinner, you might see Sundar in that side."

#TeamIndia We have arrived here in Pune ahead of the second #INDvSL T20I We have arrived here in Pune ahead of the second #INDvSL T20I 🚐😎#TeamIndia https://t.co/QBA7PamXze

Senior leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struggled for form in the first T20I, conceding 26 runs from his two overs. He could sit out if India opt for an extra pacer, as left-arm spinner Axar Patel is expected to retain his place.

