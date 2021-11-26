TAD vs NW prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors will lock horns in Match No. 19 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, have mightily struggled in the ongoing edition of the T10 League. Having lost five out of six matches, they are placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of 0.610. In the Warriors' previous match, the Delhi Bulls beat them by eight wickets.

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors could only manage to score 128 for six on the board. Powell’s 22-ball 56 propelled them to a large extent. The other batters couldn’t quite step up. A number of the Warriors' batters got into double digits, but failed to convert.

The Warriors’ bowlers faltered as the Bulls chased the target down in 9.5 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 32-ball 70 and Luke Wright’s 18-ball 40 blew the Warriors away. Rayad Emrit and Umair Ali picked up one wicket apiece, but others failed to step up.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, on the other hand, are handsomely placed at the top of the points table. They were on a rampage having won their first five games. But on Friday, Team Abu Dhabi's winning run came to an end as the Bangla Tigers beat them by 10 runs.

After being sent in to bat first, the Tigers racked up a score of 130 on the board. All the Abu Dhabi bowlers got one wicket apiece. Thereafter, veteran Chris Gayle stayed unbeaten on 52 off 23 balls, but couldn’t take his team over the finish line.

Can the Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi?

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

The Warriors haven’t looked at their best by any means. But their batting is, slowly but surely, starting to find the needed momentum. Playing against the Team Abu Dhabi bowlers may not be easy.

The Warriors need to work on their batting as Team Abu Dhabi are in decent form with the ball. Although Abu Dhabi have the upper hand, the team batting second may have an advantage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Northerm Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi? Yes No 0 votes so far