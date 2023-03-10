Tail lifts Australia to 480 after big Khawaja-Green stand on Day 2 of Ahmedabad Test

Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) continued from where they left off on the opening day of the Ahmedabad Test as Australia claimed the honors on Day 2 as well. The duo featured in a 208-run stand for the fifth wicket to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Even after the duo were dismissed, the hosts failed to run through the tail as Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added a precious 70 runs for the ninth wicket. Australia would have crossed 500, but for Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed 6/91 to keep the Aussies to 480.

India have a massive task on hand, though, to eke out a much-needed win in the contest, keeping the World Test Championship (WTC) final scenario in mind. They went to stumps unscathed at 36/0, trailing the Aussies by 444 runs.

Resuming their innings on 104 and 49, respectively, Khawaja and Green were in complete control in the first session of play. They were hardly troubled by the Indian pacers or spinners as the duo went to lunch unseparated, at 347/4. Just before the break, Khawaja brought up a well-deserved 150, pulling Mohammed Shami to fine leg for four. At the other end, Green raced to 95 with some fierce hitting.

Green brought up his maiden Test hundred early in the second session, hammering a short and wide delivery from Ravindra Jadeja through point for four. The all-rounder’s terrific knock ended when he was caught down leg off Ashwin while attempting a sweep. Alex Carey (0) perished in the same over, caught at short third man while going for a slog.

Ashwin also dismissed Mitchell Starc (six), having hit caught at short leg. Khawaja’s long vigil finally ended when he was trapped lbw by Axar Patel. The left-hander went back to work a delivery on the on-side, but missed the ball as his hands seemed tired.

India took the DRS and got the decision in their favor. Khawaja walked back having faced 422 balls in his 611-minute stay at the crease, during which he struck 21 fours.

Lyon and Murphy frustrate India after Khawaja exit

Following Khawaja, India would have been keen to wipe off the Australian tail quickly. However, that wasn’t to be the case as the off-spin duo Lyon and Murphy added to India’s frustration.

Their 70-run stand took the visitors closer to the 500-run mark. Although they eventually fell short of the figure, it was a terrific alliance, which made India’s life tougher.

Murphy struck five fours in his 61-ball knock, while Lyon hit six in the 96 deliveries he faced. It was Ashwin who broke the resolute stand, trapping Murphy lbw.

Lyon was the last man dismissed in Australia’s innings, caught at slip as he outside-edged a defensive stroke. The ball deflected off KS Bharat’s pads and safely settled into the hands of Virat Kohli.

