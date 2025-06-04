Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and TNPL 2025 live-streaming details

The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 season (TNPL 2025) is set to commence on Thursday, June 5, with defending champions Dindigul Dragons taking on last year’s runners-up Lyca Kovai Kings in the opening fixture.

Eight teams will compete in the month-long tournament, comprising 32 matches. Each team will face the other seven once in a single round-robin format, with the top four sides at the end of the 28-match league stage advancing to the playoffs.

The upcoming TNPL 2025 season also marks the ninth edition of this yearly Tamil Nadu-based T20 carnival. While Chepauk Super Gillies remain the most decorated team in TNPL history with four titles, Dindigul Dragons will enter the 2025 season as reigning champions. The Lyca Kovai Kings won the 2023 edition by defeating Nellai Royal Kings in a lop-sided final.

The 2025 edition will serve as a platform for emerging talents to rub shoulders with IPL superstars and established international names, adding both quality and star power to the competition.

Players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Varun Chakaravarthy (Dindigul Dragons); Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan (Lyca Kovai Kings); T Natarajan (IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans); Vijay Shankar (Chepauk Super Gillies); Washington Sundar (Trichy Grand Cholas), and Murugan Ashwin (Siechem Madurai Panthers) are expected to headline the tournament, bringing experience, flair, and a competitive edge to their respective franchises in the 2025 TNPL season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 season:

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, June 5

Match 1 – Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Friday, June 6

Match 2 – Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Saturday, June 7

Match 3 – Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Sunday, June 8

Match 4 – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs SKM Salem Spartans, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 3:15 PM

Match 5 – Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Monday, June 9

Match 6 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Tuesday, June 10

Match 7 – SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Wednesday, June 11

Match 8 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Sri Ramakrishna College, Coimbatore, 7:15 PM

Friday, June 13

Match 9 – Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs SKM Salem Spartans, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Saturday, June 14

Match 10 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 3:15 PM

Match 11 – Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Sunday, June 15

Match 12 – Trichy Grand Cholas vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 3:15 PM

Match 13 – Nellai Royal Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Monday, June 16

Match 14 – Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 15 – Trichy Grand Cholas vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 16 – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 17 – SKM Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7:15 PM

Sunday, June 21

Match 18 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM

Sunday, June 22

Match 19 – SKM Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 3:15 PM

Match 20 – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM

Monday, June 23

Match 21 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Trichy Grand Cholas, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM

Tuesday, June 24

Match 22 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM

Wednesday, June 25

Match 23 – Trichy Grand Cholas vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM

Thursday, June 26

Match 24 – Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons, CSK Ground, Sankar Nagar, Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM

Saturday, June 28

Match 25 – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 3:15 PM

Match 26 – Lyca Kovai Kings vs SKM Salem Spartans, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 7:15 PM

Sunday, June 29

Match 27 – Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 3:15 PM

Match 28 – Dindigul Dragons vs Trichy Grand Cholas, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 7:15 PM

Tuesday, July 1

Qualifier 1 – TBC vs TBC, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 7:15 PM

Wednesday, July 2

Eliminator – TBC vs TBC, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 7:15 PM

Friday, July 4

Qualifier 2 – TBC vs TBC, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 7:15 PM

Sunday, July 6

Final – TBC vs TBC, NPR College Ground, Dindigul, 7:15 PM

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 season will be available for live telecast in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Tamil channels. The TNPL 2025 season will also be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025: Full squads

Dindigul Dragons

Maan Bafna, R K Jayant, Shivam Singh, Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, M Karthik Saran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Baba Indrajith, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Viju Arul, Rajwinder Singh, Sandeep Warrier, and Varun Chakaravarthy

Lyca Kovai Kings

Andre Siddarth, Balasubramaniam Sachin, Jitendra Kumar CH, K Vishal Vaidhya, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, P Vidyuth, Pradheep Vishal, Ramalingam Rohit, Madhava Prasad, Suresh Lokeshwar, Ambrish R S, B Aaditya, Govinth G, Guru Raghavendran, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, M Siddharth, N Kabilan, P Bhuvaneswaran, and Ramesh Divakar

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

K Rajkumar, Kanibalan K, Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, C V Achyuth, Daryl Ferrario, Prabanjan S, V Anovankar, Amith Sathvik VP, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Tushar Raheja, Balu Surya, Esakkimuthu A, Mathivannan M, Mohamed Ali S, Mohan Prasath, Pranav Ragavendra RD, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Sai Kishore, and T Natarajan

Chepauk Super Gillies

Aashiq K, Arjun Murthy, Sunil Krishna N, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar J, Rajalingam G, Mokit Hariharan RS, Swapnil K Singh, Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Rajan R, Sachin Baby, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar S, and TD Lokesh Raj

Nellai Royal Kings

PS Nirmal Kumar, S Vijay Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Rocky Bhasker, Sonu Yadav, Ajay K Krishnan, Emmanuel Cherian B, J Rohan, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ajitesh Guruswamy, D Santhosh Kumar, Arun Bala Yoghi A, Arun Karthik KB, Athish SR, Rithik Easwaran, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, and Karan Hamir Sampat

Trichy Grand Cholas

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, Arya Yohan Menon, K Easwaran, SP Vinod, Sujay Sivasankaran, Sanjay Yadav, Washington Sundar, R Rajkumar, T Saran, Waseem Ahmed, Antony Dhas, M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, J Rejin, P Saravana Kumar, and N Selva Kumaran

Siechem Madurai Panthers

NS Chaturved, S Shyam Sundar, Sanjeev Kumar V, Ram Arvindh R, Balchander Anirudh Sita Ram, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Ayush M, C Sarath Kumar, Vignesh P, S Rajalingam, J Ajay Chetan, S Ganesh, Shankar Ganesh S, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh Devendran, and Surya Anand S

SKM Salem Spartans

Abishiek Selvakumar, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Hari Nishaanth, Rajendran Vivek, Sudhan S Kandepan, J Gowri Sankar J, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Himalaya, Pavithran R, S Harish Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, Eshwar M, R Kavin, Karthick Manikandan VS, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah, Rahul Dev, S Ajith Ram, and Yazh Arun Mozhi

