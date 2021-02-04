“Team India are capable of winning in England, South Africa and New Zealand” - Vivek Razdan

Former India pace bowler Vivek Razdan believes that Team India, in their current form, are capable of winning Test series in nations like England, South Africa and New Zealand.

While Team India have won their last two Test assignments in Australia, they have never won in South Africa and have struggled in England and New Zealand in the last decade.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Razdan expressed confidence that Team India can turn things around in the near future. He asserted:

“Definitely, we are capable of winning in places like England, South Africa and New Zealand. However, I would like to state here, it will be critical for all the important members of Team India to be fit and healthy."

"If that happens, it will go a long way in helping the team to dominate world cricket. But, we have definitely started on our journey towards being the best," added Razdan.

Team India have achieved such an exalted status in international cricket: Vivek Razdan

Asked whether this Indian team has the ability to achieve the ‘invincible’ status granted to West Indies and Australia in the past, Razdan replied that it is better to stay in the present and enjoy Team India’s success. He said:

“The victory in Australia is a momentous occasion. It will stay with every Indian throughout their lifetime. Ambitions to be invincible will always be there.”

“It can be said without any iota of doubt that this side can challenge any team anywhere, irrespective of the conditions. No side can afford to take this Indian team lightly. Team India have achieved such an exalted status in international cricket. Every opposition views the team and its players in very high regard," added Razdan.

Having conquered Australia in January, Team India will now face England at home in a four-Test series, which will commence on February 5th.