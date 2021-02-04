Team India’s Australia triumph once-in-a-generation achievement: Vivek Razdan

Vivek Razdan has termed Team India’s Test series triumph in Australia as a "once-in-a-generation achievement".

After losing the first Test in Adelaide, Team India bounced back hard in Melbourne and Brisbane to clinch the four-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in a SK Live session on Facebook, Razdan said that only those who were part of Team India's Test squad in Australia can understand what the visitors went through. The ones sitting outside could not have comprehended the amount of pressure the players were under.

“An entire team was rolled over in an hour and a half. After that, the team’s biggest player (Virat Kohli) was heading back to India. To make the kind of stupendous comeback that India did is a once-in-a-generation achievement.”

According to Razdan, the series win could not have been possible without the great team spirit displayed by the Indian team Down Under. The former fast bowler stated:

“Team spirit mattered a lost in Australia. The manner in which India lost in the first Test at Adelaide, there was every possibility that the team could have crumbled. However, the attitude and will the entire team displayed to win the next Test, as well as the manner in which the support staff lifted them, should be viewed as a massive achievement.”

It’s about Team India and not an individual: Vivek Razdan

KL Rahul

Advertisement

The likes of Sanju Samson and KL Rahul are facing stiff competition for spots in the Indian team. When asked how they should deal with pressure, Razdan replied that cricket is a team game, and that players can contribute even while sitting outside. The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“The first thing you are taught about cricket is that it is a team game. This is not an individual’s game. And, any decision made is always taken keeping in mind the best interest of the team - what works best for the side? So, nobody should feel bad. The speciality of a good team is that the players who are sitting out are also involved in the progress and success of the cricketers who are playing. One can feel the same in the the current Indian team, and the pleasant atmosphere around the squad is great to see.”

An epic series win that'll go down as one of our finest performances ever. Ups and downs but never gave up. On the road, away from home, innumerable injuries but the will to fight always high no matter the odds. A win we will cherish forever. Well done boys. We are so proud.🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/w8d5hVNiJP — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 19, 2021

Team India’s next assignment is a four-match home Test series against England, starting February 5.