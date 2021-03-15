Team India fined for slow over-rate in the 2nd T20I against England

Team India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees after they failed to maintain the required over-rate in the 2nd T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since the captain of Team India, Virat Kohli, pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction, there was no need for any formal hearing.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after the team fell one over short of the target, even after the time allowances were taken into consideration.

This was done as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. According to the article, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over a team fails to bowl in the stipulated time.

Team India level the T20I series 1-1

After losing the first game of the series, Team India made a couple of changes for the second game. They handed over India caps to debutants Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav - a move that paid rich dividends.

The Indian pacers troubled the English batsmen with a barrage of slower balls after Virat Kohli opted to bowl first. Despite getting a good start, the visitors couldn't finish well and only put up 164 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

In reply, Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli led the assault in the chase for India. The former looked unstoppable in his first game and smashed 4 sixes and 5 fours. Ishan raced his way to 56 off 32 balls before Adil Rashid dismissed him in the 10th over.

But enough damage was done by then and Virat Kohli ensured that his team levelled the series. The 32-year-old returned to form with a sublime 73 off 49 balls which helped India chase the target down in 17.5 overs with 7 wickets to spare.

India will play the 3rd T20I against England on March 16 at the same venue. Both teams will be looking forward to taking the lead in the series with a win in this match.

In 2016, @ishankishan51 led India in the U19 @cricketworldcup and spoke about hoping to emulate Virat Kohli 😄#FutureStars pic.twitter.com/keZYie6MmZ — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2021