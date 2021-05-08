Team India’s Predicted XI for World Test Championship final

The Team India squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, as well as the five-match Test series against England, was announced on Friday.

The final of the WTC will be held in Southampton from June 18 to 22, while the Test series against England will begin in Nottingham on August 4.

Among the prominent names missing from the Team India squad for the tour of England are all-rounder Hardik Pandya, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Young opener Prithvi Shaw has also been snubbed, despite a record-breaking performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by an impressive IPL 2021 campaign.

However, a number of players are making a comeback from injuries they sustained during the Australia tour, which forced them to miss the home series against England. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Hanuma Vihari have returned to the Team India squad for the England tour.

On that note, let’s take a look at Team India’s probable XI in the WTC final against New Zealand.

Team India's likely XI for WTC final

Openers

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma had a mixed series in Australia after missing the first two games. However, he was excellent in the home series against England.

In fact, it was his century in the second Test in Chennai that swung the momentum of the Test series after England had thumped Team India in the opener. Rohit Sharma’s away Test record, though, remains average, so he'll have a point to prove in England.

Shubman Gill

After a memorable Test debut in Australia, Shubman Gill found the going tough in the home series against England.

He didn't look comfortable against the ball that wasn’t coming onto the bat. But he was so good Down Under that Team India are likely to back him as Rohit Sharma’s opening partner, despite Mayank Agarwal finding some form in the IPL.

Middle Order

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

Unless Team India want to make some drastic changes, the middle order pretty much picks itself.

Cheteshwar Pujara had a tough time against England, and he hasn’t scored a Test century in over two years, but Pujara has been the rock behind India’s successive Test series wins Down Under. His presence at No. 3 makes a massive difference to Team India, particularly away from home.

#4 Virat Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli will likely continue to bat at no. 4. Like Pujara, Kohli too hasn’t scored a century for a while.

He had an indifferent series against England, coming up with a couple of plucky knocks, but he also got out cheaply on a number of occasions. Kohli will be expected to lead from the front in the WTC final.

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

Kohli will likely be followed by Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The middle-order batsman became a hero after guiding the team to a famous Test series victory Down Under in the absence of Kohli.

He led by example with a tenacious Boxing Day hundred that helped the team turn around from their Adelaide debacle. However, he couldn’t carry his good form into the home series against England. In overseas conditions, though, Rahane always seems to raise his game.

Wicketkeeper and all-rounder

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja

#6 Rishabh Pant

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been sensational for Team India in the last two Test series'.

He went from strength to strength in Australia with a couple of incredible knocks. In the home series against England, Pant consolidated his position with consistent performances and also displayed tremendous improvement with the gloves.

#7 Ravindra Jadeja

Unlike a couple of seasons ago, Team India can now confidently back Ravindra Jadeja as their no. 1 Test all-rounder. Jadeja displayed his versatile skills in Australia before getting injured. He scored crucial runs lower down the order, kept claiming wickets at key intervals and was brilliant, as always, in the field.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin

#8 Ravichandran Ashwin

Experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had an impactful series in Australia, a place where he had struggled in the past.

The success would give him confidence heading into the WTC final. He was brilliant in the home Tests against England as well, but that was pretty much on expected lines.

#9 Jasprit Bumrah

After missing the fourth Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah looks set to return to Test cricket when Team India face New Zealand in the WTC final.

Bumrah was rested for one Test against England and did not have much to do in the Day-Night Test, as Team India's spinners ran riot. A lot will be expected of him in England, though.

#10 Mohammed Shami

Along with Bumrah, Mohammed Shami has been Team India’s best bowler in the Test format in the last couple of seasons.

He has been highly impressive at the start of the innings and lethal with the old ball, getting it to reverse. Team India will have high hopes from him.

#11 Mohammed Siraj

Although Axar Patel made a record-breaking debut in the Test series against England, Team India are unlikely to play him ahead of Ashwin and Jadeja in the WTC final.

As such, there could be a close tussle between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for the third seamer’s slot. Sharma has the experience of 100-plus Tests to back him, but Siraj has proved during his short career that he can make things happen with the ball.

Team India are likely to prefer him over Sharma in the WTC summit clash.