Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Team India's strongest playing XI for the second Test

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.22K   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:10 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

India is currently playing a five-match Test series against England. According to the schedules, the first match of the series started on the 1st of August. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team were on track but lost the thrilling encounter against England at Edgbaston.

The Indian team will play the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday (August 9th). After the decent performance from the Indian players in the first Test, the team management might make a few changes for the second Test.

Full Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Openers: 

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan 

Leicestershire v India - Tour Match
Leicestershire v India - Tour Match

The Tamil Nadu cricketer, Murali Vijay has failed to contribute with the bat in the first Test at Edgbaston. He managed to score just 20 and 6 runs in the first and second innings respectively. He has been an important member of the Indian team in the longest format of the game on previous occasions. He should step up and deliver his best to put the pressure on England bowlers. 

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan also failed to score runs that put pressure on the middle-order. He was in good form during the Test match against Afghanistan but struggled to score runs against the likes of Anderson and Broad. On his day, he can take the game away from the opposition in one session. Dhawan managed to score just 39 runs in the first Test match. He should provide a good platform for the middle-order in the second Test. 

Middle Order: 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped from the first Test, might make a comeback again to the side for the second Test. Pujara was replaced by KL Rahul, who has been in good form since IPL 2018. However, he failed to grab the opportunity in the first Test as he scored 17 runs. Pujara should deliver his best to win the second Test. 

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is currently one of the best batsmen across all formats of the game. He was criticized for his poor Test series way back in 2014. But, the lone warrior for the Indian team, managed to gather a much needed 149 and a 50 in the first and second innings respectively. However, his brilliant knocks went in vain. He will be crucial for India's chances in the 2nd Test given his form. 

The vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane, has been in poor form. He has been one of the most consistent players, especially in the overseas conditions. However, he managed to score just 17 runs in the first game that affected India much heavily. Rahane should step up in the second Test to put the pressure on England bowlers.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Cricketers of the Week Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
England vs India 2018: Team India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind 1st Test: 4 expected changes for India from...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who should be selected for the second Test
RELATED STORY
India's Predicted Playing XI for the first Test againt...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018 - Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India to tour New Zealand in January 2019, England...
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
5 captains with most Tests without playing the same XI in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us