Team India's strongest playing XI for the second Test

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.22K // 04 Aug 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

India is currently playing a five-match Test series against England. According to the schedules, the first match of the series started on the 1st of August. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team were on track but lost the thrilling encounter against England at Edgbaston.

The Indian team will play the second Test against England at Lord's on Thursday (August 9th). After the decent performance from the Indian players in the first Test, the team management might make a few changes for the second Test.

Full Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Openers:

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan

Leicestershire v India - Tour Match

The Tamil Nadu cricketer, Murali Vijay has failed to contribute with the bat in the first Test at Edgbaston. He managed to score just 20 and 6 runs in the first and second innings respectively. He has been an important member of the Indian team in the longest format of the game on previous occasions. He should step up and deliver his best to put the pressure on England bowlers.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan also failed to score runs that put pressure on the middle-order. He was in good form during the Test match against Afghanistan but struggled to score runs against the likes of Anderson and Broad. On his day, he can take the game away from the opposition in one session. Dhawan managed to score just 39 runs in the first Test match. He should provide a good platform for the middle-order in the second Test.

Middle Order:

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped from the first Test, might make a comeback again to the side for the second Test. Pujara was replaced by KL Rahul, who has been in good form since IPL 2018. However, he failed to grab the opportunity in the first Test as he scored 17 runs. Pujara should deliver his best to win the second Test.

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is currently one of the best batsmen across all formats of the game. He was criticized for his poor Test series way back in 2014. But, the lone warrior for the Indian team, managed to gather a much needed 149 and a 50 in the first and second innings respectively. However, his brilliant knocks went in vain. He will be crucial for India's chances in the 2nd Test given his form.

The vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Ajinkya Rahane, has been in poor form. He has been one of the most consistent players, especially in the overseas conditions. However, he managed to score just 17 runs in the first game that affected India much heavily. Rahane should step up in the second Test to put the pressure on England bowlers.

1 / 4 NEXT