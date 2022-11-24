Team India’s top 5 thrilling ODI wins over New Zealand

Having clinched the rain-marred three-match T20I series by a 1-0 margin, Team India will now take on New Zealand in a three-game ODI rubber, starting on Friday, November 25. While the first match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, the remaining two games will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton (November 27) and Hagley Oval in Christchurch (November 30).

All-rounder Hardik Pandya led the Men in Blue in the T20Is, but veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the visitors for the ODI series. With seniors Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul not part of the squad, there will be additional responsibility on Dhawan to lead from the front. The ODIs will also provide another opportunity for the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Umran Malik, among others, to make a mark.

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 110 ODIs, with the Men in Blue winning 55 and New Zealand 49. While one game ended in a tie, five matches produced no results. During their previous tour to New Zealand in 2020, the Men in Blue were blanked 3-0.

Over the years, Team India and New Zealand have been involved in some close encounters. In this feature, we look back at the Men in Blue’s thrilling ODI wins over the Kiwis.

#5 Benson & Hedges World Series Cup, Perth (December 1980)

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny. Pic: Twitter

India beat New Zealand by five runs at the WACA in Perth in the fifth match of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in December 1980. Batting first after winning the toss, Team India were bundled out for 162 as Richard Hadlee claimed 5/32. Sandeep Patil (39) was the only Indian batter to cross the 30-run mark.

Team India, however, came out fighting with the ball and reduced the Kiwis to 80/6. Hadlee (20) and Lance Cairns (26) then played crucial cameos to lift the chasing side.

After the two all-rounders were dismissed, keeper-batter Warren Lees kept the fight alive for New Zealand. However, with the score at 157, he was the last man out to Roger Binny (4/41) for 16. India thus sneaked home to a famous win while defending a low total.

#4 Vadodara ODI (December 1988)

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Pic: Getty Images

India beat New Zealand by two wickets in Vadodara in the fourth ODI of the five-match series in 1988/89. The visitors elected to bat first after winning the toss. Mark Greatbatch (84* off 67), skipper John Wright (70 off 96), and Andrew Jones (57 off 85) combined to lift New Zealand to a competitive 278/3.

In reply, India crumbled to 50/3. Sanjay Manjrekar contributed a handy 52 off 69. However, it was the sixth-wicket partnership of 127 between Mohammad Azharuddin (108 off 65) and Ajay Sharma (50 off 36) that put the hosts in command. Azhar played a superb knock, striking 10 fours and three sixes. His 62-ball hundred remains the fourth-fastest ton by an Indian in ODIs.

India, however, suffered a lower-order collapse as Ajay Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma (0) and Chetan Sharma (0) perished in quick succession. They were 278/8. Azhar, however, held his nerve and guided Team India past the finish line.

#3 Napier ODI (January 1999)

Former India keeper-batter Nayan Mongia. Pic: Getty Images

Team India survived a batting collapse to beat New Zealand by two wickets in Napier in January 1999 in the second ODI of the five-match series. The Men in Blue fielded first after winning the toss. Sachin Tendulkar was the surprise bowling hero with figures of 3/34 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 213.

In the chase, India were cruising at 81/1 after 17 overs. However, Sourav Ganguly (38) was caught behind off Dion Nash and his dismissal triggered a collapse. Rahul Dravid (38), Ajay Jadeja (26), and Robin Singh (23) played decent knocks. However, Team India found themselves in big trouble at 182/7.

They needed a defiant cameo from keeper-batter Nayan Mongia (30* off 32) to pull India over the winning line. Mongia hit only one boundary during his stay at the crease but ensured that he did not lose his wicket. Mongia and Kumble (six* off seven) took the visitors home with one ball to spare.

#2 Rothmans Cup Triangular Series, Wellington (March 1990)

Former India captain Kapil Dev. Pic: Getty Images

The fourth match of the 1990 Rothmans Cup Triangular Series between India and New Zealand went down to the wire. Team India eventually emerged on top in Wellington by one run. The Indians decided to bat first after winning the toss and were bowled out for 221. Kapil Dev top-scored for India with 46 off 38, while Danny Morrison claimed 3/33 for the Kiwis.

In reply, Team India’s bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets. Still, at 174/5, the Kiwis seemed to be in charge of the chase. The lower order, however, stumbled and the hosts slipped to 211/8. With the score at 220, Martin Snedden (0) was run out. Kapil then bowled Hadlee for 46 off 37 as New Zealand were bowled out for 220 in 48.5 overs. India thus clinched a victory by the narrowest of margins.

While pacer Manoj Prabhakar starred with figures of 3/37, Kapil and Atul Wassan claimed two wickets each. Kapil was named Player of the Match for his stellar all-round show.

#1 Auckland ODI (January 2003)

Ashish Nehra (L) and Javagal Srinath walk off the field after the Auckland one-dayer. Pic: Getty Images

Team India registered a nervous one-run win over the Kiwis in Auckland in January 2003 in the sixth ODI of the seven-match series. Bowling first after winning the toss, Javagal Srinath’s (3/12) superb spell held New Zealand to 199/9.

The Men in Blue were in cruise control in the chase at 182/3 courtesy of a brilliant century from Virender Sehwag (112 off 139). The opener’s dismissal to Kyle Mills in the 42nd over, however, triggered a shocking batting collapse. Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar, and Zaheer Khan all fell in quick succession.

From 182/3, India slipped to 198/9. A leg bye from Srinath and a single from Ashish Nehra off Andre Adams, however, prevented an embarrassing loss for the visitors as the Men in Blue got home with one ball to spare.

