Team India's Tour of England: 4 players who can turn around Team India's fortune.

Saket Sourav
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.31K   //    01 Jul 2018, 15:36 IST

The Indian Cricket team does not have a penchant for the English conditions. The Indian team has always found themselves in a state of bother in England. Though, a test series win is a dream that the Indian Team has been sowing in their minds.

It has been 11 years since Team India won a test series in England. The men in blue are keen on turning things around on their current tour.

The current breed of players in the Indian line-up has the potential to secure a series win in England. 

Team India have found a fab four in the interim who promise to change Team India's fortune. Let us take a glance at these fabulous four, who can turn the tide in Team India's favour.

Shikhar Dhawan

4th Royal London ODI - England v India
Shikhar Dhawan needs to make his superlative form count in England.

Fearless strokeplay has been the signature of Shikhar and team India will bank on him for their success. Experience of playing in English conditions will help Shikhar to stay on top of his game. The Knack of being a natural stroke maker can help Shikhar a lot in the England Tour.

He has got to a good start in the first T20 against Ireland. If Shikhar stays on top of his game in England, it can multiply India's chances of success. Shikhar Dhawan has been the quintessential batsman for team India in all formats.

Consistency has been the factor for Shikhar's success. A lot depends on him on the tour of England. Shikhar has been in terrific form off-late and can provide team India with the required impetus.

