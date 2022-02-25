Temba Bavuma: South Africa's silent warrior sans the limelight

After South Africa's against-all-odds victory over India in their recent Test series, Temba Bavuma wasn't talked about as much as others. All the focus was on how well Keegan Peterson batted. The young batsman was proclaimed as the future torchbearer for South African Test batting. The gutsy nature and courage of Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar also got praised.

But if one looks at the numbers, Temba Bavuma was the batsman with the highest average in that series. In the six innings that he had during the three Tests, he scored 221 runs at an incredible average of 73.66 with a highest score of 52.

Temba Bavuma - Silent Performer

This seems to have been the story of Bavuma's career so far. He neither has the elegance of a Keegan Peterson nor the accentuated tenacitiy of Dean Elgar. As a result, his efforts don't get the attention they deserve.

The fact that his highest score in the series was just 52 suggests another reason for the lack of recognition that Temba Bavuma has received. He hasn't made many hundreds but has also not gone missing completely in a series. The doughty right-hander manages to be there or thereabouts most of the time.

Temba Bavuma played key knocks for his team against India in the recent Test series

His unobtrusive consistency can be gleaned from the stat that he has failed to score a single fifty in an entire series, featuring more than two innings by him, just four times.

Those who just look at the scorecard won't understand Bavuma's impact. His influence on the game goes far beyond the simple numbers he stacks up.

His scores in the series against India read 52, 35*, 51, 23*, 28, and 32*. They aren't eye-catching but, in the context of the series, are invaluable. His 52 in the first innings of the 1st Test came when the Proteas were struggling at 32/4.

He stitched together a vital partnership of 72 with Quinton de Kock to create some resistance to India. In the 2nd innings, he was unbeaten on 35 as South Africa crumbled to a 113-run loss.

His 51 in the 2nd Test helped the Proteas take an important first innings lead in a low-scoring game. His 23* and 32* in the respective 2nd innings of the last two Tests, scored under great pressure, were perhaps his most impressive efforts.

Though his team was in a strong position when he arrived at the crease, if he had got out cheaply, a South African collapse would have been on the cards.

Bavuma's deceptive record

Bavuma's Test record of 2318 runs in 47 Tests with a single century doesn't do justice to the talent he possesses. He is the only black South African to hit a century in Test cricket. Players like him cannot be judged only by the runs or centuries they make.

Temba Bavuma has been consistent without being outstanding

The 31-year-old is not just another product of the South African batting chain that has produced players like AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla. He is a beacon of hope for every black South African in a country which is trying to leave behind the legacy of Apartheid.

Temba Bavuma hails from Langa, a suburban part of Cape Town. The fact that he made it as a cricketer is in itself an incredible achievement. The fact that he is the captain of his country in white-ball cricket is even more worthy of admiration.

Dealing with off-field challenges

The way the 31-year old handled the issue of De Kock not taking a knee during the 2021 T20 World Cup and the ongoing allegations of racism against head coach Mark Boucher shows maturity that belies his age.

"I hate to bring this up but, it's been a challenging period for the team, the players, for particular members of management.

"...to manage the conversations happening around the change-room and to ensure our energy is 100 percent geared towards performing out there, for me, has been the biggest challenge," Bavuma had stated after his team's victory over India in the recent ODI series.

Temba Bavuma showed great maturity while dealing with off-field issues during the 2021 ICC World T20

The on-field action isn't always the most important aspect of South African cricket. A black player like Bavuma would be aware of it more than anyone. There is always an off-field crisis lurking around the corner, bugging the players and the management. This is what he indirectly referred to after the 3-0 whitewash of India.

"I don't think it's easy (captaining the team). There are a lot of dynamics that you need to manage. For me, the biggest thing is trying to keep cricket the main focus amongst the guys," Bavuma had explained.

Despite issues around the team, the way he has rallied his troops to beat one of the best white-ball teams in the world is commendable. It shows the leader he has become. At 31, he still has several years ahead of him. But Temba has already etched his name in South African cricket history by becoming their first black captain.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

