Test cricket this month through pictures

With the cricket season in full swing across the southern hemisphere, Test matches gifted us several special moments across three series in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and England have traded blows in the final two matches of the Ashes, while India's tour of South Africa kept our eyes glued to the screens.

Bangladesh toured World Test champions New Zealand and came home with a 1-1 series draw.

With no Tests left this month, it's time to look at what happened in January through the images.

Australia v England: Final hour of Day 5, Sydney

With the Ashes series already sitting at 3-0 to the Australians, England were playing for pride when they hung on for a nervy draw in Sydney.

After falling to 4/36 in the first innings and surrendering a 122-run first innings lead, England were buoyed to have survived. Australia were just one wicket short of victory, with the last hour of play housing all 11 players around the bat in search of the final English scalp.

The Sydney Test match is, of course, Australia's annual "pink Test" in support of the McGrath foundation. This year, the tradition entered its 14th installment as it gets bigger every year.

Australia v England: Jane McGrath Day, Sydney

Australia and England then traveled to Hobart in Tasmania for the venue's first ever Ashes match. Hobart was awarded the fixture after Perth was deemed unsuitable to host.

Australia v England: Day 1 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

It was there that Australia were awarded the urn, winning the series 4-0. It was Pat Cummins' first series in charge as captain - a resounding success that did no harm to his reputation.

Australia v England: Pat Cummins awarded the urn, Hobart

Bangladesh script historic Test win

Meanwhile, Bangladesh were on tour to New Zealand, in which they won the first Test by eight wickets.

It's the first time that Bangladesh have beaten New Zealand, which ended the Blackcaps' 17-match unbeaten streak at home.

New Zealand v Bangladesh: Bangladesh secure victory, Mount Maunganui

The victory at Mount Manganui couldn't be backed up in Christchurch, but Bangladesh made a name for themselves on this tour.

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor played his final Test for New Zealand as Bangladesh formed a fitting guard of honor for him when he came out to bat.

Taylor became the only player ever to play 100 games in each format.

New Zealand v Bangladesh: Ross Taylor gurd of honor, Christchurch

New Zealand v Bangladesh: Ross Taylor congratulated, Christchurch

Virat Kohli resigns as captain after intense Test series against South Africa

After a two-year hiatus, Newlands in Cape Town, hosted the third and final match between South Africa and India.

South Africa v India: Newlands Cape Town

After falling to a 1-0 series deficit, a spirited South African team was able to not only wrestle back momentum in the series, but win it 2-1 this month.

There were no crowds in attendance due to Covid-19 but the series' atmosphere remained intense.

South Africa v India: A spirited proteas lineup win the series

South Africa v India: Keegan Petersen playing a cut shot, Cape Town

South Africa chased down 240 runs in the second Test, before chasing down 212 in the third - winning both matches by seven wickets.

South Africa v India: Temba Bavuma playing a cover drive, Cape Town

Virat Kohli displayed courage and resistance in the first innings of the third match, where his 79 runs was labeled as one of his best ever "non-century innings".

The saga in which he yelled into the stump microphone, suggesting that South African broadcasters may have been favoring the home team, was distasteful. But it showed the heart and intensity of the series.

Kohli resigned as India's Test captain following the 2-1 series defeat. He captained 68 matches, winning 40 of them and losing just 17. That has made him India's most successful Test captain, stats-wise.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli 🏻 A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support 🇮🇳🙏🏻 https://t.co/24wyhnhdyW

Edited by Diptanil Roy