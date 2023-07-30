"That was horrific" - Stuart Broad reflects on his worst Ashes moment

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad revealed the only moment he didn't enjoy in Ashes cricket. He said that facing Mitchell Johnson at the Gabba in Brisbane was a nightmare experience.

Johnson bowled with searing pace during the 2013-14 Ashes series and terrorized the English batters to submission. The left-arm speedster picked up 37 wickets at 13.97 apiece in five Tests to help Australia regain the urn with a 5-0 whitewash.

With Broad set to retire after the fifth Ashes Test in London, the 37-year-old reflected on his Ashes career. He said in a press conference:

"I can promise you every single time I've run in with a ball in my hand against Australia, they've been there. It does make me feel proud to have 150 Test wickets against the Aussies, and to be in that category with Warney and Glenn [McGrath] above. I have loved every minute against Australia, for sure - apart from Mitchell Johnson bowling at Brisbane, that was horrific."

Broad conceded that watching England struggling to beat Australia when growing up motivated him even more to give his best. The veteran pacer added:

"I think there's something in my family history with Ashes cricket. I grew up from such a young age just being besotted by it. Ultimately, my influential years as a kid playing cricket, we weren't winning many Ashes Tests and that grew my hunger and desire to want to be part of a team that could win against Australia."

The veteran took two vital wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test at the Oval. He will be motivated to bowl England to a win when Australia come out to bat in the fourth innings.

"I love that eye-to-eye battle" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Broad further explained that he loves the competitiveness of an Ashes battle and understands the need to be at his absolute best. He added:

"Ultimately I think the competitiveness of what Australia bring to cricket brings out the best in me. I love that eye-to-eye battle. I love the energy the crowd brings, the battle and rivalry, and I know my emotions have to be sky-high for me to be a good bowler and my competitive spirit has to be sky-high."

With England already leading by 377, Australia have a herculean task to avoid a defeat in the final Test. Although the visitors have retained the urn, the English side will hope to draw the series 2-2.