"That one innings vs Pakistan will cost us in the long run" -Fans react as Ishan Kishan scores 18 off 26 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Ishan Kishan failed to deliver with the bat in the India vs Australia first ODI at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The left-handed batter departed for 18 runs off 26 balls before getting caught behind by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

The dismissal took place in the 33rd over of India’s run-chase. Australia captain Pat Cummins bowled a short-length delivery. Kishan was tempted to play the upper cut but ended up getting a faint edge through to the keeper.

With the dismissal, Australia reduced the hosts to 185/4 in a 277-run chase.

Kishan recently smashed 82 off 81 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 group stage game.

Since then, he has failed to deliver in the middle order, scoring 33 off 61 against Sri Lanka and 5 off 15 versus Bangladesh in the Super 4 games, respectively. He, however, scored an unbeaten 23 off 18 in the Asia Cup final, but that came while opening the innings.

In the middle order, Kishan has amassed 226 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 28.25, including two half-centuries. Barring Pakistan’s group-stage game in the Asia Cup, his last half-century came against Zimbabwe in August last year.

Fans on X (popularly known as Twitter) roasted Ishan Kishan for his failure in the middle order. One user wrote:

"That one innings vs Pakistan will cost us in the long run. Ishan Kishan is not a middle order batter."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer add to India’s woes in middle order

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer added India’s woes as the hosts eye to solve their middle-order issues ahead of the World Cup.

Besides Kishan, Iyer was run out for just three runs off eight balls despite walking out to bat after three games due to a niggle. The Mumbai batter previously scored 14 off nine against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 group-stage game.

That came despite the fact that openers Shubman Gill (74 off 63) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77) provided the perfect start by sharing a 142-run partnership for the opening wicket.

At the time of writing, India were 223/4 after 40 overs with KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

Asked to bat first, Australia scored 276 in 50 overs, courtesy of David Warner’s half-century. Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with run-a-ball 45, 41 off 60, and 39 off 49, respectively.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 5/51. He became the first bowler to take a fifer against Australia in India. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with one wicket apiece.