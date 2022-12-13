“That’s the way Rishabh bats in the nets” - Paras Mhambrey on video of Pant’s aggressive hitting from practice session

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has defended Rishabh Pant over a recent video in which he is seen playing attacking strokes in the nets as part of his preparation for the Test series against Bangladesh. Mhambrey stated that the southpaw was getting ready for the upcoming challenge in his usual manner.

Keeper-batter Pant was released from the Indian ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh after he requested a break. The left-hander has had a rough time in white-ball cricket lately but has been in great form in the red-ball version.

In the build-up to the first India-Bangladesh Test, which starts in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14, a video of Pant going all out in the nets has grabbed the attention of fans.

Asked about the same at a pre-series conference, Mhambrey replied:

“That’s the way Rishabh bats in the nets. It’s kind of preparation for the way he plays. I don’t think there’s any other special discussion with Rishabh that we are having and saying that, ‘this is way we want you to play’. That’s his game. We know what we expect out of Rishabh. That’s the way he prepares for any format.”

Jubair @Jubair150792

#BANvsIND watching @RishabhPant17 bat is scary... imagine what he could do on a flat Ctg pitch... watching @RishabhPant17 bat is scary... imagine what he could do on a flat Ctg pitch...#BANvsIND https://t.co/z2SHcFtKNf

Backing the 25-year-old to come good in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Mhambrey added:

“He’s pretty much aware of his role in the team. Our conversations are never around the way we want him to play. He knows what an important role he plays in the team and what the team expects out of him. That’s the way he goes out and prepares.”

Pant slammed 146 and 57 during Team India’s previous Test match against England in Birmingham in July.

“Takes a little time to have that mental change” - Paras Mhambrey on switching formats

Mhambrey added that Team India will have to make that mental switch from white-ball to red-ball cricket, having not played a Test match for a few months.

Stating that the players are expected to make some adjustments, the Indian bowling coach commented:

“We are playing Test cricket after a long time. Takes a little time to have that mental change as well. Lengthy discussions are going on. We have just come from a T20 World Cup. To come out here and play a Test match is very important for us.”

BCCI @BCCI



Snapshots from our training session 📸📸



#BANvIND Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh.Snapshots from our training session 📸📸 Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh.Snapshots from our training session 📸📸#BANvIND https://t.co/xh6l9rdhYu

Admitting that hosts Bangladesh will have a slight edge in Tests Mhambrey asserted:

“Our perspective is looking at how we want to implement our strategies and what are our goals going ahead. We want to focus on us.”

While the first Test of the India-Bangladesh series will be played from December 14 to 18, the second Test will be held from December 22 to 26.

Poll : 0 votes