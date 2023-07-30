"That will always be remembered" - Rahul Dravid reacts to Stuart Broad’s retirement

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has lauded England pacer Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement during the fifth Ashes Test at Kia Oval on Day 3 (Saturday, July 29). The 50-year-old labeled Broad a terrific bowler and his partnership with James Anderson throughout his Test career.

Wickets:

🏏 Runs:



4x Ashes wins

1x T20 World Cup



🎖️ MBE for services to cricket



After India's loss in the second ODI against West Indies, Dravid said:

“He has been a terrific bowler. I think his partnership with Jimmy Anderson is something that will always be remembered.”

The statement came after Broad, who recently completed 600 wickets in Tests, said that he always wants to end his career on the top. The 37-year-old told Sky Sports:

“I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket, and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.’

He continued:

"I have been thinking about it for a couple of weeks, but, um, you know, England versus Australia has always been sort of the pinnacle for me. I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way personally in the team's way.”

Take a bow, Stuart Broad



Forever remembered for 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 mesmerising spells, 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 Ashes battles, 𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 602* wickets.

Take a bow, Stuart Broad

It’s worth mentioning that Dravid played against Broad from 2007 to 2011 across formats. In Tests, he amassed 136 runs at an average of 68 against the pacer.

Ben Stokes and Co. in top gear to give winning farewell to Stuart Broad in fifth Ashes Test

England were in a commanding position against Australia in the fifth Ashes Test at the stumps on Day 3. They have extended their lead to 377 runs, with one wicket remaining. The hosts will look to level the series 2-2 by giving a winning farewell to Stuart Broad.

Joe Root top scored with 91 off 106 balls, including 11 fours and one six, while Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley chipped in with 78 and 73, respectively. For Australia, Mitchell Starc bagged four wickets, while Todd Murphy scalped three.

At stumps on Day 3, England were 389/9 after 80 overs, with James Anderson and Broad at the crease.

