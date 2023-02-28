Test cricket is a gift that keeps on giving. We have seen bowlers take all ten wickets in an innings, a batter scoring four centuries in one, teams scoring nearly a thousand runs and pulling off thrilling chases to etch their names in cricketing folklore.

With the increasing frequency of Test matches in the modern era, new records are scripted every now and then. However, there are some that have stood the test of time. One such record is that of teams having won a match by a solitary run.

Before today, there had only been one instance across the 146-year history of Test cricket where a team won by just one run. That was until New Zealand scripted a thrilling comeback to defeat England in Wellington on Tuesday (February 28).

On that note, let's take a look at the two instances:

The only 2 instances of teams winning a Test match by 1 run

#1 New Zealand beat England, 2023

New Zealand beat England in the second of the two-Test series by one run to become only the second side to have achieved the feat. England scored 435 in the first innings, courtesy of fine hundreds from former captain Joe Root and rising prodigy Harry Brook.

In response, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 209 runs, with Stuart Broad picking up four wickets while Jack Leach and James Anderson scalped three each. England were ahead by 226 runs and skipper Ben Stokes decided to enforce the follow-on.

In the second innings, the Kiwis put up a much better showing in front of their fans, scoring 483 runs. Former skipper Kane Williamson notched his 26th Test century and the likes of Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell all made solid contributions.

England were set a target of 258 to win the series 2-0. After an inspired Kiwi attack reduced the visitors to 80-5, Root and Stokes shared a brilliant partnership of 121 runs to put England ahead. However, a brilliant spell by the experienced Neil Wagner helped New Zealand dismiss both set batsmen.

Ben Foakes tried hard but eventually fell for 35 and England were bowled out for 256. New Zealand won the game by one run and the series was shared at one apiece.

#2 West Indies beat Australia, 1993

The first time a team won a Test by one run was way back in 1993, with an imperious West Indies side defeating the Aussie at the Adelaide Oval.

Batting first, the West Indies posted 252 runs on the board, thanks to decent contributions from Desmond Haynes, Phil Simmons, Brian Lara and Junior Murray. Merv Hughes took five wickets to reduce the visitors to such a score.

In response, the Aussies scored just 213 runs, handing the Caribbean side a lead of 39 runs, which proved to be quite crucial. Sir Cutley Ambrose picked up six wickets and while four Australian batters got starts, none of them could convert it into a big score.

In their second innings, the West Indies were bowled out for 146, with Richie Richardson top scoring with 72 runs. Tim May picked up a five-wicket haul for Australia.

The hosts had to make 186 runs to win the game, but their innings got off to a terrible start as they were reduced to 74-7. However, the tailenders' efforts kept them in the game but they were eventually dismissed for 184, with Courney Walsh claiming the final wicket, thus handing the West Indies a one-run victory.

