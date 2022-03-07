5 most consistently destructive Test batsmen of all time

Test cricket is for the purists, where batsmen typically play in a circumspect manner and put a high price on their wickets. However, with the advent of white-ball cricket, we have witnessed players in the recent past who have brought their natural attacking style of batting to the fore in Tests also.

They have not just put bowlers under pressure but have also increased the entertainment value of the longest format in the game. It's worthwhile to look at 5 such batsmen who were able to combine their aggression with consistency. These are some of the most iconic names in the history of the game.

Taking longevity into consideration, we have only taken batsmen who have scored 5000 or more runs in Test cricket and have a strike rate of at least 60. Also, only retired players are considered for this list.

Let's take a closer look at the careers of these batsmen.

Brendon McCullum (Runs - 6453, Avg - 38.64, S/R - 64.6)

Brendon McCullum was among the most exciting batsmen to watch

Playing the majority of his Test innings at No. 5 and 7, Brendon McCullum was a nightmare for the bowlers, especially the quicker ones. He could destroy bowling attacks like few other batsmen could.

The former Kiwi captain holds the record for the fastest hundred in Tests - scored off just 54 deliveries. He also has the record for the most sixes hit in the longest format of the game - 107.

Such was his style of play that McCullum didn't worry whether the match at hand was an ODI, Test, or T20. Fielders and boundaries were immaterial to him when he was at the crease.

In fact, under his leadership, the typically sedate New Zealand team played an aggressive brand of cricket which was much appreciated by viewers and experts around the world.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Runs - 6973, Avg - 40.07, S/R - 65.13)

Sanath Jayasuriya changed the dynamics of how batsmen viewed batting against the new ball

Sanath Jayasuriya went against the conventional wisdom of how to bat as a Test opener. He initially started out as a left-arm spinner but later transformed into one of the most destructive batsmen of his era, that too, as an opener.

He had already changed the dynamics of limited overs cricket with his aggressive style of batting before bringing the same to the Test arena. He was equally brutal against the seamers and spinners.

The stocky southpaw took a particular liking to India, against whom he averaged 67, as opposed to a career average of 40. He once held the record for the highest partnership in Test history - of 576 runs - that he created with Roshan Mahanama, against India.

Apart from his batting, he ably used his bowling prowess to pick uo 98 Test wickets also.

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Runs - 5492, Avg - 40.99, S/R - 65.55)

Tillakaratne Dilshan made sure that batsmen like him would continue to think about opening in Test cricket

Tillakaratne Dilshan began his international career batting lower down the order, at No. 5 and 6 for the Sri Lankan team. Later, his consistent and attacking play brought him up the order, taking over the mantle of aggressive opening batting from Sanath Jayasuriya.

This brought out his innovative batting all around the wicket and also the much-popularized ramp shot over the keeper, the Dilscoop.

In Test cricket, he was an asset to the team in all departments with his flamboyant strokeplay, canny bowling, extraordinary fielding, and even wicket-keeping abilities.

Dilshan's verstaility is also vindicated by the fact that he is the only Sri Lankan, besides Mahela Jayawardene, to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket. He also captained Sri Lanka in 11 Test matches.

Adam Gilchrist (Runs - 5570, Avg - 47.61, S/R - 81.96)

Adam Gilchrist was in a league of his own among batsmen and wicketkeepers

Regarded as the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of the game, Adam Gilchrist was one of the chief architects of the dominance that the Australian team enjoyed from late 1990s till 2007.

His masterful keeping and destructive batting, lower down the order, left the opposition with nowhere to hide. He was the first player to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and held the record for maximum sixes at the time of his retirement, which McCullum later surpassed with 107 sixes.

Gilchrist also has the highest strike rate for any wicket-keeper batsman who played for a substantial length of time at this level, at 81.96.

Prior to his batting exploits, wicketkeepers were not expected to contribute in such a major fashion with the bat. Modern day aggressive and successful wicketkeeper batsmen owe the origin of their species to this legendary Aussie cricketer.

Virender Sehwag (Runs - 8586, Avg - 49.36, S/R - 82.21)

Virender Sehwag brought crowds to Test cricket with his fearless style of batting

Virender Sehwag's rise to dominance at the top of the order in Test cricket is a story in itself. He had played his entire domestic career, before opening on the international stage, in the middle order.

Viru even scored a hundred on Test debut against South Africa in their own backyard, batting at No. 6. However, he was forced to open the innings due to a packed middle order and what followed was the mass destruction of bowlers all around the world.

With a batting average of almost 50 and a strike rate of over 82, he was a nightmare for the bowlers while at the crease. He holds the record for the fastest triple century, scored off just 278 balls. He has scored a century in a session thrice, a record bettered only by Sir Don Bradman.

Without a doubt, Sehwag was a phenomenon as a batsman who enthralled one and all by his fearless batting.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat