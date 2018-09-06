Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Art of batting with the Tail |This English batsman is replicating Laxman

Umang Sethi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
221   //    06 Sep 2018, 17:13 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three

It is said that the true test of a batsman is either in the first hour of an overcast day or in the third/fourth innings of a Test match. In the first scenario, the batsmen have to counter the new swinging red cherry and, in the latter, a deteriorated pitch with the odd ball keeping low at times, turning square (especially in sub-continent). These conditions test the technical & mental strength of the batsman.

Being an avid cricket fan and a witness to fascinating series so far between England & India, one thing other than the openers failing for both teams, that stood out for me was the No. 6/7 batting position.

In the ongoing series, Hardik Pandya has been batting at No. 6 for India and Jos Buttler at No. 7 for England, and that has made all the difference.

While Buttler has scored runs consistently and acted as a fine link between the top and the lower order, Hardik Pandya has been a failure with the bat in this aspect.

Once upon a time India's No. 6 batsman was the legendary Laxman. Laxman, who is known as the Lord of the last innings (3rd /4th), played an important role for India both at home and overseas.

Australia v India - Second Test: Day 4
VVS Laxman had an excellent 3rd and 4th innings record.

VVS made that spot his own with a career average of 56.32 at this position. His ability to score runs while shielding the tail whenever required, made him one of the finest 3rd/4th innings batsmen.

Lax
Laxman's record in 3rd and 4th innings

Now looking at Buttler, with only 24 Test matches under his belt and an average of 47.7 in the third/fourth innings, he is making rapid strides and becoming a potential match winner. He is either helping the team set a target or chase down one.

Bu
Buttler's record in 3rd and 4th innings.

The Similarities and way forward:

#1. Perseverance, Self-discipline and Hard Work: Without these qualities, it is not possible for anyone to succeed in any sphere of life. Laxman trusted himself and announced that he will play in the middle order and not open the innings and rest is history.

Buttler too announced he would not play red ball cricket for his county but on being given the chance for England, he grabbed it with both hands. Being a keeper and with Johnny Bairstow already doing well as a keeper, he succeeded in cementing his place in the Test eleven.

After initial hiccups in his Test career, Laxman, by his sheer hard work and determination, developed into a fine lower-order batsman.

Buttler was initially branded as a limited overs player, he worked hard on his game and has finally started developing into a class Test player.

#2. Crisis men and Match-winners: Laxman did it time and again, and Buttler is making all the right noises. He has a better attacking game than Laxman and could develop into a fine No. 6 and take the game away from the opposition.

#3. Batting with the tail: When you bat at No. 6/7, you will more or less end up batting with the tail. This gives some batsman the freedom to express themselves more freely. Both of these players love doing that.

They are good at finding the gaps. Laxman had the silky drives whereas Buttler has the power game.

#4. Slip Fielding: Fielding at slips requires a lot of concentration. Laxman had one of the safest pairs of hands at slips. Buttler has missed a few and caught a few. Being the ODI wicket-keeper for the team, he can definitely develop into a fine slip fielder.

Buttler has shown the potential to make it big. He needs to be given the confidence that despite a bad series (even if it is the Ashes), the team management will continue to show the faith in him.

What England would want is that Buttler continues to replicate what VVS did, especially the way he milked the Australian bowling.

Wishing Jos Buttler a great career ahead.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket VVS Laxman Jos Buttler
Umang Sethi
CONTRIBUTOR
Different series but same issue- India's worries with...
RELATED STORY
India's inability to wind-up the tail continues to haunt...
RELATED STORY
The curious cases of English all-rounders
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why MS Dhoni is missed in the Indian Test team
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
Pujara follows Kohli, conquers England 
RELATED STORY
3 primary reasons why India lost the series to England
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
Can India make the most remarkable comeback to win the...
RELATED STORY
What's my role, captain? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us