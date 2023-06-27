The Ashes 2023, England vs Australia, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after a riveting win at Edgbaston last week.

England opted to bat first and ‘Bazball’ was on full display as Joe Root scored a brilliant ton to help his side post a first-innings total of 393/8 before declaring. Australia, in reply, scored 386, thanks to a fine century from Usman Khawaja. Australia then bowled well and knocked England over for 273.

With 281 to win, Australia found themselves three down heading into the last day. Khawaja again held firm but was dismissed for 65, leaving the Aussies in big trouble. However, skipper Pat Cummins stepped up and stitched together an outstanding partnership for the ninth wicket with Nathan Lyon as they chased down the total with two wickets to spare.

Despite the loss, England have promised to continue playing their aggressive brand of cricket. Now the action shifts to the Home of Cricket, with another cracker of a game expected.

England vs Australia Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 2nd Test, The Ashes 2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28 – Sunday, July 2, 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s is expected to be a balanced track. The batters will continue to have a good time as English skipper Ben Stokes has asked for flat pitches. The seamers, however, can extract some movement off the surface by using the slop at Lord’s. Don’t expect the surface to change much over the course of five days.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

There will be a cloud cover on the first day of the second Test in London, with the temperature expected to hover between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius. Heavy rain is predicted on the second and fourth days of the Test.

England vs Australia Probable XIs

England

There is a chance that England could replace Mooen Ali with Rehan Ahmed if the former doesn’t recover from his finger injury.

Probable XI

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali/Rehan Ahmed, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Australia

We may see Mitchell Starc in place of Scott Boland if another flat surface is presented at Lord’s.

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland/Mitchell Starc

England vs Australia Match Prediction

It was a blockbuster start to the Ashes 2023, with Australia holding their nerve and emerging victorious by two wickets. Expect another cracking contest when both sides square off at Lord's.

Australia looked good in the first Test; expect them to repeat their performance in the second Test and come out on top.

Prediction: Australia to win the second Test.

England vs Australia Live Streaming Details and Channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

