The Ashes 2023, England vs Australia, 3rd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third Test between England and Australia of the five-match Ashes 2023 series will begin on Thursday, July 6. The Headingley in Leeds will host this Test, with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favor of Australia.

After winning the first Test, Australia carried forward the winning momentum and beat England in the second Test at Lord’s by 43 runs. Steve Smith scored a century for Australia whereas Ben Duckett missed out on his maiden Ashes ton by two runs. Australia set a target of 371 for the hosts.

Ben Stokes led from the front and smashed a brilliant ton. He was about to play the iconic ‘Headingley’ knock four years down the line before he fell on 155 and the Aussies wrapped up the tail.

There's a lot to play for for both teams in the upcoming Test. The Aussies have suffered a massive blow as Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes due to a calf injury that he sustained in the second Test. England, meanwhile, can’t afford another slip-up as the series is on the line.

England vs Australia Match Details:

Match: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, The Ashes 2023

Date and Time: July 6, Thursday – July 10, Monday 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Headingley is a well-balanced track. The seamers are expected to get some assistance from the surface as the ball tends to move laterally. The spinners may come into play as the game progresses and posting a big total in the first innings will be crucial at this venue.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

The conditions on the first two days will be ideal for a game of cricket, with temperatures expected to be in the low 20s. Rain is predicted on the final three days of the Test, with temperatures expected to drop below 20.

England vs Australia Probable XIs

England

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes come in place of James Anderson and Josh Tongue, who have been rested. Also, Moeen Ali replaces the injured Ollie Pope.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson

Australia

Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the Ashes and Todd Murphy is expected to come into the side in place of him.

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia lead the Ashes by a 2-0 margin and will be looking to seal the series in Leeds in the third Test. England, on the other hand, will be hoping to fire in unison to keep the Ashes series alive.

Australia have looked a far better side in the Ashes so far and are expected to seal the series by winning the third Test.

Prediction: Australia to win the third Test.

England vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

