The Ashes 2023, England vs Australia, 4th Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The series scoreline reads 2-1 in favor of Australia and the fourth Test begins on July 19.

Australia won the first two Tests and were on the brink of retaining the Ashes before England bounced back to win the third Test to keep the series alive. It was another cracker of a contest at Headingley in Leeds.

Mitchell Marsh, on his Test return, smashed a brilliant ton for Australia. Ben Stokes led from the front to help England get closer to Australia’s first innings total of 263. Australia got bundled out on 224 to set a target of 251 for the hosts. Harry Brook played a solid knock of 75 to help England chase down the total with three wickets in hand. Mitchell Starc picked up a fifer but it wasn’t enough as England roared back to keep alive their hopes of regaining the urn.

We have witnessed an intense battle between both sides in this Ashes series so far. Both sides have had a good nine day break before the fourth Test and will hope to come out all guns blazing at Old Trafford. England will hope to repeat their performance to level the series, while the Aussies will be looking to wrap up the series with a win.

England vs Australia Match Details:

Match: England vs Australia, 4th Test, The Ashes 2023

Date and Time: July 19th Wednesday – July 23th Sunday 2023, 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford is expected to favor batters. However, it is dry in nature and the spinners are expected to come into play as the game progresses. The pacers may get some assistance from the surface with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on the opening day of the fourth Test in Manchester. The temperature is expected to be below 20 degrees Celsius. Also, there is heavy rain predicted on the final two days of the Test.

England vs Australia Probable XIs

England

England have named the XI and James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson.

Probable XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia

Australian management has to take some tough calls ahead of the fourth Test. Expect Josh Hazlewood to replace Scott Boland at the Old Trafford.

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia Match Prediction

England have come roaring back to keep the Ashes alive. They have the momentum behind them and will hope to carry it forward and level the series. Australia, meanwhile, will have to bring out their A-game to seal the series in Manchester. Australia have good depth to their side and we expect them to win the fourth Test and regain the Ashes.

Prediction: Australia to win the fourth Test.

England vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Travis Head to score a century? Yes No 0 votes