The Ashes 2023: Headingley, Leeds pitch history and Test records

Headingley will host the third Test of the Ashes 2023 series, starting tomorrow (July 6). Australia have secured a 2-0 lead in the series heading into the Leeds Test. The visitors have a golden chance of winning their first away series against England since 2001.

On the other hand, England will look forward to bouncing back in the series, having fallen short at Edgbaston and Lord's.

Ben Stokes' men defeated Australia by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller at Headingley four years ago. Before the two teams square off at the same venue again, here's a look at its pitch history.

Headingley, Leeds Test records & stats

England have been in top form in Test matches hosted by Leeds. The English team has recorded four wins in their last four outings at this venue. The conditions will likely be good for batting just like the first two Tests of this Ashes series.

The wicket in Leeds has also offered some assistance to the spin bowlers. Last summer, Jack Leach bagged a 10-wicket match haul for England against New Zealand at this venue.

On that note, here are some other important stats you need to know from previous Tests hosted by Headingley:

Test matches played: 80

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Drawn: 18

Highest individual score: 334 - Don Bradman (AUS) vs. England, 1930

Best bowling figures (innings): 8/43 - Bob Willis (ENG) vs. Australia, 1981

Best bowling figures (match): 15/99 - Colin Blythe (ENG) vs. South Africa, 1907

Highest team score: 653/4 dec - Australia vs. England, 1993

Lowest team score: 61 - West Indies vs. England, 2000

Average first-innings score: 304

Headingley, Leeds Pitch report

The exact pitch report for the Headingley Test match between England and Australia will be available a few minutes before the toss. Generally, Leeds has produced some quality wickets for Test cricket.

The average first-innings score on this ground is just above 300, hinting that the batters can score big if they get going. England chased a 296-run target in just 54.2 overs last summer at this venue against New Zealand.

Headingley, Leeds Last Test match

England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the last match on this ground in 2022. Daryl Mitchell's hundred helped the Blackcaps post a 329-run total on the board. In reply, England scored 360, riding on Jonny Bairstow's 162.

Tom Blundell's unbeaten 88 helped the Blackcaps set a 296-run target for the home team. Half-centuries from Ollie Pope, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow guided England home in the fourth innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 329 (Daryl Mitchell 109, Jack Leach 5/100) & 326 (Tom Blundell 88*, Jack Leach 5/66) lost to England 360 (Jonny Bairstow 162, Trent Boult 4/104) & 296/3 (Joe Root 86*, Tim Southee 1/68) by 10 wickets.

