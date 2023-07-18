“The busiest man in Manchester will be Australia’s batting coach” - Nasser Hussain on major concern for visitors ahead of 4th Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has described Marnus Labuschagne’s lack of form as a major concern for Australia ahead of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test, which begins at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19. According to Hussain, the former World No. 1 Test batter is yet to discover his rhythm in the series.

Labuschagne has registered a highest score of just 47 from six innings in Ashes 2023 so far. He has got off to a few starts but has failed to convert any of those into a big score. The 29-year-old has been particularly vulnerable outside the off-stump, nicking deliveries behind the wicket by playing tentative strokes.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain opined that the lack of runs from Labuschagne’s blade would be bothering the Australian camp as they head into the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“People talk about the fact that England have limited Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to one score above 50. But, for me, Labuschagne is the major concern for Australia, because Smith has made two hundreds in his last four games, starting with the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval," he wrote.

Elaborating on the Aussie batter’s woes, Hussain added:

“Labuschagne is still scratching around for his rhythm. He’s changed guard from off stump to middle, then back to off, and he keeps playing himself in, then getting out to soft dismissals. The busiest man in Manchester will be Australia’s batting coach Michael Di Venuto, giving him all those throwdowns.”

A key member of Australia's batting outfit, Labuschagne has featured in 41 Tests, scoring 3605 runs at an average of 53.80.

“It will help England’s task if they keep getting David Warner early” - Hussain

Hussain believes that opener David Warner’s struggles with the willow have also played a role in Labuschagne’s failures. He explained that with Warner perishing cheaply, Labuschagne has had to come in and face the new ball more often than not.

The former England skipper elaborated:

“It will help England’s task if they keep getting David Warner early - if Labuschagne’s coming in against the new ball at 20 for one, rather than against the old ball at 100 for one, Australia’s task will be that much harder. And Warner, for all his struggles against Stuart Broad, remains the kind of player who will go at you. He is still capable of getting Australia off to a flyer. If he succeeds, Labuschagne’s chances improve.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@qantas | Finishing on a high? Steve Smith has dominated at Old Trafford and the Oval in the past, and they're the final two stops in the 2023 #Ashes @qantas | #UnplayablePodcast

Warner has managed just one half-century in six innings in Ashes 2023, forcing experts to question his place in the team.