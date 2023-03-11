"The century should happen" - Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli will score his 28th Test hundred on Day 4 of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes star batter Virat Kohli will end his Test century drought on Day 4 of the fourth test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli is looking really good at the crease and remained unbeaten on 59* at Stumps on Day 3.

The former India captain walked out to bat in a tricky situation just before Tea but ensured that Australia didn't pick up a cluster of wickets from thereon. Kohli added a crucial 58 runs for the third wicket with Shubman Gill and looked pretty solid in both attack as well as defense.

After Gill departed, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja saw off the rest of the day without any further hiccups. In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Kohli's knock:

"Virat Kohli has started off pretty well and is batting on 59. Given the conditions and the long wait, the century should happen."

Aakash Chopra on the Ahmedabad pitch

Aakash Chopra was pretty vocal about his unhappiness with the pitch dished out in Ahmedabad for the fourth Test. India simply have to win the fourth Test to ensure qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But the pitch so far has been excellent for batting as just 13 wickets have fallen in the first three days.

Chopra claimed that although the Indore pitch received a poor rating because of its excessive turn, the hosts shouldn't have prepared an almost extremely opposite pitch in Ahmedabad. He stated:

"You can't justify one extreme by dishing out another extreme. While 13 wickets fell in a day in Indore, 13 wickets have fell in three days of cricket in Ahmedabad. This is certainly not acceptable as you can't say this is a good pitch."

India are still 191 runs behind with seven wickets in hand and will hope that Kohli and Jadeja get them off to a great start on Day 4.

