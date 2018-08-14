Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Curious Case of Ishant Sharma

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
902   //    14 Aug 2018, 05:50 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three
England v India

India failed to emulate their 2014 heroics in their recent outing in Lord’s and the batters are unanimously being held accountable for the tame submission. Yes, they faltered and quite badly at that. So bad that the mediocrity of India’s seam attack escaped fastidious eyes of both fans and connoisseurs alike. The million dollar man of the 2014 Lord’s win, Ishant Sharma, is also no exception to this.

Ishant Sharma, the senior-most member of the Indian test outfit is yet to take over the role of spearheading the Indian pace attack. The tag ‘Unlucky Ishant’ is slowly wearing off owing to the much fuller lines he bowls these days and consequently the number of edges it gives rise to. But he is still far from being the bowler who creates doubts and questions in the minds of batsmen. At least to right-handers.

Right-handers when confronting Ishant get accustomed to one perennial delivery. The ball which angles towards the batsman delivery after delivery, over after over. The only saving grace being the difference in line. The ball refuses to swing. It doesn’t want to talk. It rather wobbles. The seam hitting the pitch being the only possible causative of a surprise to the batsman. And Ishant for some inexplicable reason invests faith completely and solely relies on that to dismiss right-handers.

Drawing invisible curves in the air with the ball is an art in itself. It is disheartening upon the realization that Ishant still hasn’t mastered the ability to deliver the ball with its seam upright let alone bowling outswingers. And this after completing north of ten years in international cricket. No wonder even Adil Rashid didn’t break too much of a sweat against Ishant. But left-handers though have a different tale to tell.

The innate wrist position of Ishant Sharma does him a world of good against southpaws. The angle from around the wicket coupled with his wrist position is tailor-made to keep the lefties on their toes. The ball travels towards them and just as it kisses the surface, starts inching away from them. The confounded batsman in an attempt to safeguard the woodwork cannot help but poke at it and in the process feathers it to one of the happy men waiting behind. Curbing that poke is not as easy as it may sound. Ask Alastair Cook.

International cricket is too challenging a place to survive with minimal choices and goods. Dedication alone is not going to fetch wickets. Bestowed with all the attributes required for a fast bowler, Ishant Sharma still has it in him to leave a legacy every Indian would be proud of. It is high time the 6’3 work-horse ups his game and leads the Indian pace battery from the front. And for that, his skill set should pose a tough challenge to his hair.

    

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Tearaway Fast bowlers Lord's Cricket Ground
Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
