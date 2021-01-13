The final Test match between the Indian cricket team and Australia will begin this Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane. The four-match series is tied at 1-1 currently.

A draw in Brisbane will be enough for India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, should Australia win the Gabba Test match, they will regain the title.

Unfortunately, India has lost some of its heroes from their epic draw in the third Test in Sydney prior to locking horns with Australia in Brisbane.

Hanuma Vihari has a hamstring injury, while Jasprit Bumrah is out with an abdominal strain. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the Test at the Gabba due to a thumb injury.

The hosts start as favorites to win in Brisbane as the Indian cricket team will not be at full strength. Besides, Australia has an extraordinary record at the Gabba. They have not lost a Test match at this venue since November 1988.

On the other hand, India has never managed to win a Test match at the Gabba. Their best performance at this stadium came during the 2003/04 tour, when they took the first-innings lead and drew the Test.

Apart from that, the Indian cricket team has lost all their Tests in Brisbane.

The Gabba Brisbane Test records

With the Gabba set to host another IND v AUS Test, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Tests played here.

Stadium Name: The Gabba

City: Brisbane

Test Matches Played: 62

Matches Won by Australia: 40

Matches Won by touring team: 8

Matches Drawn: 13 (1 Match Tied)

Highest Individual Score: 259* - Michael Clarke (Australia) vs. South Africa, 2012

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 9/52 - Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) vs. Australia, 1985

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 15/123 - Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) vs. Australia, 1985

Highest Team Score: 645 - Australia vs. England, 1946

Lowest Team Score: 58 - Australia vs. England, 1936

Highest Successful Run Chase: 236/7 - Australia vs. West Indies, 1951

Head to Head at The Gabba: Matches - 6, Won by Australia - 5, Won by India - 0, Drawn - 1