"The heist of the Gabba still gives you goosebumps" - Ravi Shastri on the first anniversary of India's iconic win in Brisbane 

On the first anniversary of India's historic series win at the Gabba, Ravi Shastri reminisced about the special moment and revealed that it still gives him goosebumps.

Shastri was Team India's coach in the series, which the team won on the back of some exceptional performances from inexperienced players like Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar.

Ravi Shastri took to his official Twitter handle to share a mini video of the iconic series-winning moment. A nostalgic Shastri wrote:

"One year down the line the heist of the Gabba still gives you goosebumps. An epic series win in every sense of the word. Simply unreal."

"It has to be Gabba" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's best moment of 2021

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that India's Test win at the Gabba in Brisbane was the team's best moment of 2021. Several key players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, were not available at various junctures during the series.

Chopra said the youngsters stepped in for the side in the absence of seniors and did a phenomenal job when no one gave them much of a chance. In a video on his YoutTube channel, Chopra said:

"It has to be Gabba. Our bowling lineup was Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar - what was the chance of India doing well in that game? Australia scored 369 when they batted first. India conceded the lead and were only able to fight because Washi and Shardul scored 62 and 67."

Terming the win as sensational, Chopra went on to summarize the events of the game and said:

"Australia scored 294 in the second innings. You lost Rohit Sharma early on the final day but after that, the counterattack. Shubman Gill hit from one end, Pujara was standing at the other end and was getting hit all over the body. But when he got out, it seemed the game will be stuck. But Rishabh Pant went on playing and hit the winning runs in the end. It was absolutely sensational."

India's 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar series win over Australia in their backyard has a special place in the country's cricket folklore. It also gave the whole cricketing world a glimpse of the bench strength of Team India and the mental fortitude of their young players.

