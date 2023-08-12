The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 19, Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream

Match 19 of the Men’s Hundred 2023 competition will see the Birmingham Phoenix take on the Oval Invincibles at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Birmingham Phoenix’s first two games were washed out due to rain. They suffered a loss against the Manchester Originals before losing to Welsh Fire in their next game. They are yet to open their account in the Men’s Hundred 2023 and will have to fire in unison to grab their first win on Sunday.

Phoenix decided to bat first but their batters failed to put up partnerships as they only managed to score 112 at the end of their quota of 100 balls. Benny Howell bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total against Welsh Fire.

The Oval Invincibles are in fine form in this year’s Men’s Hundred competition. They are unbeaten so far, having won four games and one game resulting in a tie. They faced the Northern Superchargers in their last game and beat them in a close-fought contest.

After electing to bat first, contributions from Will Jacks (40), Jordan Cox (73*) and Heinrich Klaasen (46), the Invincibles posted 185 at the end of their 100 balls. Gus Atkinson picked up three wickets as it helped his side defend the total successfully against the Superchargers. They will look to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Match 19, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 13 2023, Sunday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston offers a good amount of assistance to the bowlers. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the new ball bowlers will get some good movement with the new ball. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Sunday in Birmingham, with the temperature expected to hover between 13 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Probable XIs

Birmingham Phoenix

Probable XI

Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Shadab Khan, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Kane Richardson

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Sunil Narine, Gus Atkinson, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Phoenix are yet to win a single game whereas the Invincibles are unbeaten. The Invincibles clearly start as favorites on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles looks a well-balanced unit and expect them to walk past the Superchargers unscathed.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this contest of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

