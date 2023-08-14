The Hundred Men's 2023, Match 21, Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the London Derby in the Men’s Hundred 2023 Competition. The 21st match will see the Oval Invincibles lock horns with the London Spirit at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday.

The Oval Invincibles are the table-toppers, having won three games out of five. They have seven points to their name. They suffered their first loss of the tournament in their last game when they faced the Birmingham Phoenix in Birmingham.

Zak Chappel picked up four wickets to help the Invincibles restrict the Phoenix side to 160/8. Ross Whiteley top-scored with 35 while chasing but a lack of big partnership resulted in them getting knocked over for 119 to lose the game by 41 runs. They will be looking to get back to winning ways on Tuesday.

On the other hand, London Spirit sit in the middle of the points table with four points to their name. They have won one game and lost one while two fixtures were washed out due to rain. They beat the Trent Rockets in a nail-biting contest in their previous outing and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Daniel Lawrence led from the front and scored 93 off 49 balls to take London Spirit to 195/4. The game went down the wire and the Spirit bowlers held their nerves to restrict the Rockets to 193/5 to win the game by two runs.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, Match 21, The Hundred Men’s Competition 2023

Date and Time: August 15, 2023, Tuesday, 11 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval is a well-balanced track. The tall bowlers will get some extra bounce off the surface, making life difficult for the batters. There will be swing on offer for the new ball bowlers at this venue.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 13 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Sunil Narine, Zak Chappell, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Sowter

London Spirit

Probable XI

Daniel Lawrence (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Chris Wood, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Worrall

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Match Prediction

The Invincibles suffered their first loss of the competition in their previous game and will be looking to get back to winning ways. The Spirit registered their first win in their last outing and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum.

Oval Invincibles look a settled unit and can be expected to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Oval Invincibles to win this clash of the Men’s Hundred 2023.

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV and FanCode

Poll : Jason Roy to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes