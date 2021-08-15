The Hundred Men's Competition 2021 Match 30: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles will battle it out in Match No. 30 of The Men’s Hundred 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday (August 16).

Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles have had identical campaigns in The Hundred thus far. Both teams have four wins and nine points to their names. However, the Oval Invincibles are a spot above Southern Brave on net run rate.

Southern Brave will go into the game after a big eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire. They comfortably chased down 145 to register a crucial win. Their top-order finally came to the party, which was a huge plus for them.

Similarly, the Oval Invincibles also won their previous game against the London Spirit. They chased down 147 runs in a close contest with two wickets to spare.

Both sides come into this contest on the back of a win. They will want to end the league stage with yet another victory, strengthening their position in the top four as well. More importantly, a win here can take them to the top of the table.

Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred Men 2021

Date: August 16, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Report

The skies over Southampton are expected to be partly cloudy. However, there is no threat of rain and we can expect a full game. Temperatures will vary between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The previous game at this venue saw Welsh Fire score 144 runs, which was easily chased down by Southern Brave. Fast bowlers are expected to get some assistance early on and it will be a good wicket to bowl on. In all three games played at this venue, sides chasing have come out victorious. So bowling first should be a no-brainer.

Predicted Playing XIs

Southern Brave

The fiery top order of Southern Brave came to the fore last time. Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 57. Paul Stirling looked good for his 18 while captain James Vince also scored 53 runs. The Brave will want their top order to come good once again. Danny Briggs and Jake Lintott were amongst the wickets. However, the likes of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan will have to shoulder the responsibility and lead the attack.

Predicted XI: James Vince (c), Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (wk), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

Oval Invincibles

The Invincibles bowling unit put up a good showing against the London Spirit last time. Tabraiz Shamsi (3) and Sunil Narine (1) were amongst the wickets and it’s a positive for them. Will Jacks (44) and Laurie Evans (67*) guided them over the line. The likes of Jason Roy, Colin Ingram and captain Sam Billings will have to get amongst the runs.

Predicted XI: Sam Billings (c & wk), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Alex Blake, Laurie Evans, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

Match Prediction

The two sides will be confident coming into this all-important clash. This could be a battle between the Brave’s batting and Invincibles’ bowling. It promises to be a cracker of a contest for sure. However, Southern Brave have a phenomenal record at home, having won all three games, and it gives them the edge over the Oval Invincibles.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

