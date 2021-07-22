The Hundred Women's Competition 2021: London Spirit SWOT Analysis 

The London Spirit will face the Birmingham Phoenix in the second game of the Hundred. Edgbaston in Birmingham will host this exciting contest.

Heather Knight will be leading the Spirit’s side, who are among the favorites in the competition. They have a number of experienced overseas players that make them a force to reckon with.

Let us take a look at how they shape up in terms of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

London Spirit squad

Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Munro, Grace Scrivens

Strengths

The London Spirit are a batting-heavy unit with England opener Tammy Beaumont up front. With Heather Knight to follow, the batting only gets stronger.

Power-hitter Deandra Dottin will also look to cut loose and the likes of Deepti Sharma and Chloe Tryon, lend a much-needed balance to the middle-order. Dottin also provides Spirit’s side with a seam option.

Weaknesses

The only possible weak link for the London Spirit could be their bowling department.

The likes of Freya Davies and Deandra Dottin will lead the pace attack. However, barring these two, they only have youngsters to fall back on to do the job. With the fast-paced nature of this format, inexperience can prove to be rather costly.

Opportunities

Speaking of the young players, the likes of Grace Scriven, Charlotte Dean and Aylish Cranstone, amongst others, have a huge opportunity to put in strong performances for the London Spirit. Someone like Freya Davies also has a chance to redeem herself after her poor showing in the T20Is against India.

Threats

We have already mentioned the inexperience within the London Spirit team. This will put extra pressure on the likes of Dottin and Davies to perform. Should the duo find the going difficult, the Spirit’s unit will have a few issues to address.

The side also lacks a wrist-spinner. We have seen how crucial a role the spinners have to play in shorter formats. The fact the Spirit don't have one really unsettles their combination going into the Hundred.

London Spirit Probable XI

Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Amara Carr, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Grace Scrivens, Aylish Cranstone

