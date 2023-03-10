"The journey is what made this so special" - Usman Khawaja elated after his memorable knock in Ahmedabad

Australian opener Usman Khawaja found himself short of words following a marathon 180 against India in the ongoing fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Nevertheless, the veteran batter feels the journey to this knock has been incredibly special.

The 36-year-old batted for over ten hours in the fourth Test against Ahmedabad to score a defiant 422-ball 180. The opening batter reached his first-three-figure Test score on Indian soil on day one, but Axar Patel prised him out 15 runs short of his highest Test score on the first ball after Tea on day two.

"Hard to explain the feelings and emotions that go into sport. I'd never trade my journey in a million years but the journey is what made this so special."

After staying unbeaten on 104 on day one, the Pakistan-born batter recalled how he had to carry drinks in the past two Indian tours as he was not considered a competent player of spin. The stylish left-hander admitted that he never expected to score a Test century on Indian soil.

Although the veteran batter didn't make the desired start to the series, he has gone from strength to strength since. He missed out on a hundred in the first innings in Delhi, falling for 81. The Queensland batter also top-scored in the first dig in Indore, making 60 on a challenging deck.

Usman Khawaja's partnership with Cameron Green puts Australia in a dominant position

Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Australia ended day two of the fourth Test on a high, leaving India trailing by 444 runs. The visitors started the day on 255-4, Khawaja and Cameron Green then extended their dominance with a 208-run stand. Green scored his maiden Test ton before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin.

The wily off-spinner dismissed Alex Carey in the same over and Mitchell Starc soon after. After Khawaja's departure, Australia's tail wagged as Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon joined hands to stitch together a 70-run partnership. Ashwin claimed the pair to complete a six-for.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked untroubled in the initial exchanges of the Indian innings, reaching 36-0 at stumps.

