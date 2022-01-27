The one stat Australia will need to be wary before touring Pakistan

Australia have had to bowl more than 140 overs in their first innings on seven occasions in their past 20 Test matches in Asia.

Though they have not toured Asia for a Test series since their defeat to Pakistan in the UAE in 2018, it is a concerning statistic for the Aussies.

While administrators conduct final checks for the tour to go ahead, Australian selectors will be taking a closer look at the intended workload of their bowlers.

All but two tours to the Asian continent since 2010 have contained at least one match where Australia bowled 140 overs or more in the first innings - culminating in seven out of 20 matches. If the comparatively weaker Sri Lanka side are taken out of the equation, that figure becomes five from the past 14 matches.

Australia's massive first innings workload in Asia (since 2010)

First Test v Pakistan, 2018: 164 overs

Third Test v India, 2017: 210 overs

Third Test v Sri Lanka, 2016: 141 overs

First Test v India, 2013: 154 overs

Second Test v India, 2013: 154 overs

Third Test v Sri Lanka, 2011: 174 overs

Seond Test v India, 2010: 144 overs

With pace expected to have an uncharacteristically large influence, the need to strike a balance in bowler workload and add depth to the squad is urgent.

However, it has been confirmed that Jhye Richardson will be left out of the tour despite the fact that a 'full-strength' squad will be taken to Pakistan.

In the absence of Richardson, Scott Boland will become another critical piece of Australia's fast bowling puzzle, with his ever-dependable service very sought after. Boland's form demands a Test in Pakistan after he took 18 wickets in the Ashes series at an average of just 9.55 - becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Swepson have been left out of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka in February, perhaps earmarking their inclusion as bowlers on the tour to Pakistan. 2022 had been touted as the year that Swepson would make his debut in Test cricket, with three tours to the sub-continent scheduled this year.

Outsiders Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar still remain a chance to don the baggy green as spin-bowling, lower-order batters.

But Cameron Green's invaluable rise to stardom with the ball during the 2021-22 season has webbed his services to allowing for a dynamic Aussie team. Green has taken 13 wickets at an average of 15.76 this summer, including key scalps of England batters Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

Just under a third of his 80.4 overs bowled in the series have been maidens, while he regularly nudges the 140 kmph mark. He opens the door to playing two spinners, or simply chopping out as a high-quality paceman in his own right.

The champion bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and a well-rested Josh Hazlewood will be raring to go. But chop-outs from those aforementioned bowlers may prove to be a vital difference.

