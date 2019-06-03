×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Rise of Ben Stokes

Nirmalya Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
31   //    03 Jun 2019, 23:00 IST

Ben Stokes' importance to this England side is paramount
Ben Stokes' importance to this England side is paramount

Ben Stokes - the name immediately evokes a dismal picture of a player who was defending a modest total of 19 runs in the final over of the summit clash of the ICC World T20 World Cup against West Indies but whose dreams were shattered by Carlos Brathwaite. The burly all-rounder, with his batting exploits, smashed four consecutive sixes in that over to win the Cup for the West Indies in 2016.

Eden Gardens presented Stokes with a heartbreak that one would carry for a lifetime, a feeling that he was the sole reason that England finished on the wrong side of the result. Any other player would succumb to the feeling of a huge loss, but Stokes kept on making comebacks.

His two stints as part of the Indian Premier League with the Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals added a different perspective to his game. In 2017, Stokes enjoyed a fantastic year as he piled up 616 runs from 15 matches at an average of 61.60 and also picked up 14 wickets.

In 2018, Stokes enjoyed yet another top calendar year as he notched up 313 runs from 10 innings but had a poor show with the ball, picking up just five wickets throughout the year. In the lead up to the World Cup, Stokes has already amassed 343 from eight innings at an average of 57.17 and will play a key role in the England team for the current World Cup.

Stokes made a massive impact in England's opening encounter as he scored a brilliant 79-ball 89* and then returned to finish with figures of 2/12 from his 2.5 overs. However, what was the stand out moment was Stokes' blinder at mid-wicket, a reverse-cupped airborne catch that was termed as the 'catch of the decade' by many fans and pundits alike.

With the burly all-rounder proving his worth and in style, England's cricket could only go upwards and on a personal level, Stokes will be high on confidence. It is motivating and delightful to see Ben Stokes rising like a phoenix amongst the ashes to deliver effortlessly, justifying his tremendous talent and could well have a major say in his team's chances in this World Cup.


Tags:
CWC Live Score & News England Cricket South Africa Cricket Ben Stokes ODI Cricket 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa - Player of the match: Flying Englishman Ben Stokes steals the show
RELATED STORY
 Cricket World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan reacts to Stokes' 'catch of the century' following victory over South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England flatten South Africa at the Oval
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: Captaincy move that cost South Africa the game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Eng vs SA: 3 mistakes which cost South Africa the game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 1, Eng vs SA: England's Probable Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 things we learned from England's win over South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How England triumphed over South Africa in the tournament opener
RELATED STORY
England vs South Africa – Surprising move of the day
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Today
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us