"The selectors would have consulted with Rahul Dravid" - Saba Karim on India leaving out several big names for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Former keeper-batter Saba Karim believes that the Indian selectors didn't make the decision to leave out senior players from the T20 squad for the home series against Sri Lanka on their own.

Karim feels that the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel would have had discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the team's head coach Rahul Dravid.

Speaking to India News Sports on Wednesday, December 28, the 55-year-old stated:

"If the old selection committee made such tough calls, I think they would have had the BCCI's approval to do so. You cannot make such big decisions just on the basis of a selection committee meeting. They would surely have spoken to the office bearers. The selectors would have consulted with Rahul Dravid."

Notably, India will be without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. However, the three senior batters will be seen in action during the ensuing ODI series.

Hardik Pandya has been named the captain for the three T20I games against the Islanders, while Surykumar Yadav will serve as his deputy. Rohit will return to lead the Men in Blue for the ODI series.

"This is the first time that such information is missing" - Saba Karim on the BCCI not stating the reasons behind the absence of senior players from India's T20I squad

Saba Karim further went on to say that the BCCI should have mentioned in the press release why the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not added to the T20 squad.

He also mentioned that by doing so, the board could have put an end to all the speculation surrounding the future of certain players in the T20I team. Karim pointed out that there has been a lot of confusion as the board is yet to announce the members of the new selection committee.

"Generally, the BCCI states in the press release if a player has been rested or if he has missed out due to an injury," he added. "They prepare a press release in such a way that it rules out all such speculations.

"This is the first time that such information is missing. It would have been better if the board had mentioned these details in the press release. I believe the lack of clarity is because the new selection committee has not been announced yet."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #viratkohli #rohitsharma Will 2023 mark the start of an end for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20Is? 🥹 Will 2023 mark the start of an end for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20Is? 🥹#CricketTwitter #viratkohli #rohitsharma https://t.co/n5TwTJBwru

India and Sri Lanka are all set to battle it out against each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs in January next year. The T20I series will kick off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

Poll : 0 votes