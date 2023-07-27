"The series has been a good learner" - Ollie Robinson reflects on his performance in 2023 Ashes

England's new-ball bowler Ollie Robinson admitted that the 2023 Ashes series has been a massive learning curve. The Sussex seamer suggested that the minor foot injury before the first Ashes Test prevented him from giving his best.

Robinson's back injury resurfaced in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds, preventing him from participating in the next two matches. The right-arm seamer bowled only 11.2 overs in the entire match and didn't roll his arms in the second innings.

In his latest column for The Wisden, the 29-year-old stated:

"For me personally the series has been a good learner. Looking back on my own contribution, the foot injury I had before the series was real bad timing, I was in great rhythm before that with Sussex and I feel that without that knock I would have hit the first Test flying."

Robinson elaborated that he has learnt a lot even skill-wise, given England have played on pitches which are not particularly bowling-friendly. The right-arm seamer added:

"But for me, it’s a learner in terms of playing on different pitches and fulfilling different roles, and knowing that there’s work to be done. I know I can get better: skill-wise, body-wise. It’s my third year now with England and I’m still trying to learn with every series that comes upon me."

Following the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, veteran seamer James Andersom strongly criticised the pitch rolled out for the game. Stuart Broad also backed up the opinion.

"It wasn’t the greatest series" - Ollie Robinson on last Ashes tour

Ollie Robinson revealed that his mind is already skewed towards the next tour Down Under, adding:

"To be honest, my mind has already wandered to the rematch in two years’ time. When we went down under last time it wasn’t the greatest series. I just can’t wait for us to get back down there and right a few wrongs."

England lost the last Ashes series in Australia 4-0 in 2021-22, thanks to their multiple batting collapses While the Englishmen have failed to regain the urn this year, they still have the chance to level the series in the fifth and final Ashes Test, starting on Thursday.