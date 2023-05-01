"There are chances of him being successful" - Wasim Akram keen to see Jaydev Unadkat play in World Test Championship final

Former Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram has earmarked Jaydev Unadkat to feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month. Akram feels the conditions in England will be conducive to the left-arm seamer's bowling.

Unadkat is one of the five specialist pacers selected in India's 15-man squad; however, management are likely to go with Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav for the particular fixture. Unadkat has played only two Tests so far and none in England.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the 56-year-old reckons Unadkat has reached a stage where he must play regularly. Akram recalled bonding closely with the Saurashtra pacer during his time as Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach and how eager he was to keep learning.

"He is at a stage where he must play regularly because his first-class performances have been good and his team won the Ranji Trophy. Jaydev Unadkat was also the captain. When I met him, he was 18 years old and wanted to keep learning. He was a very humble boy and keen to learn."

He added:

"Mohammed Shami used to pick me up from the airport and they used to sit with me in the evening for tea. I feel happy seeing players I've worked with perform well. They are representing their country and gaining worldwide recognition. I would like to see Unadkat playing for India and there are chances of him being successful, given the ball swings at The Oval."

The 31-year-old played his most recent Test against Bangladesh in December 2022 and finished with three scalps. He finished the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy with 26 wickets in four games at 13.88.

"I like those who ask me a lot of questions" - Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram. (Image Credits: Getty)

When reminded of Unadkat's praise for the Pakiatani bowler after his IPL 2017 performances, the 56-year-old said he enjoyed the coaching role and is glad to see the youngsters he coached getting recognition. The former captain elaborated:

"Yes, I remember and I saw that interview. Whether these boys are from India, Bangladesh or Pakistan, they are kids for me. Whatever I can teach them, I did. I gave them time and I enjoyed with them. Even though Kuldeep Yadav was a spinner, he used to ask me plenty of questions. I like those who ask me a lot of questions. There's a saying in Urdu 'Jo pyaasa hai woh kuyein ke paas jaata hai, kuan pyaasa ke paas nahin aata'. So, it's all about learning, so I would advise every player to shake off the shyness and ask questions."

Akram went on to underline the need for the youngsters to play a lot more four-day cricket, reasoning:

"I would also urge young bowlers to concentrate on four-day cricket. T20 and IPL is fine, but pace increases only by playing four-day cricket. Bowling longer spells makes the body strong and reduces the chances of injury. The problem with playing T20s are you can play only in 1-2 seasons."

India lost the WTC final 2021 to New Zealand by eight wickets. India will face Australia in the 2nd edition of the ICC World Test Championship from 7 to 11 June 2023 at the The Oval, London, England.

