"There is a good chance he will play the first World Cup game as well" - Sanjay Manjrekar sees Ishan Kishan playing ahead of KL Rahul

Sanjay Manjrekar sees Ishan Kishan playing ahead of KL Rahul in their World Cup 2023 opener against Australia.

Both Kishan and Rahul are part of the Men in Blue's provisional 15-member squad for the global event. While the latter was perceived to be India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, his injury issues coupled with the southpaw's excellent performance at No. 5 against Pakistan might have changed the equation.

On the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Manjrekar was asked whether he sees Kishan playing ahead of Rahul, to which he responded:

"There is a good chance he will play the first World Cup game as well because it's impossible to keep him out after the kind of innings that he played. That has to be one of the toughest challenges that he will ever face in his one-day career."

The former Indian batter feels the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter playing ahead of the Karnataka player will be the sensible approach. He reasoned:

"He has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and KL Rahul coming back from an injury is always going to be a little risky. The guy who is in form, been there and done that, might just get that call. It's not about who is the better player, it's just about being pragmatic."

Cricket experts are split while choosing between Kishan and Rahul. Some want the former to be preferred because of his form, superior wicketkeeping skills and the left-handed option he provides. On the flip side, others want the latter to be brought back into the XI because of his consistent performances under pressure in the middle order over the last few overs.

"If Jadeja is going to be batting at No. 7, I think that's enough batting depth" - Sanjay Manjrekar on choosing the No. 8 in India's ODI side

Ravindra Jadeja is among the two spin-bowling all-rounders in India's squad.

Sanjay Manjrekar was further asked whether he would prefer an all-rounder or a specialist bowler at No. 8, to which he replied:

"I have always believed that you have got to have quality players who come in when their primary skill is going to be exceptional. I don't India should be looking out for an all-rounder. If Jadeja is going to be batting at No. 7, I think that's enough batting depth."

While observing that he would want to play Mohammed Shami ahead of Shardul Thakur, Manjrekar acknowledged that Rohit Sharma and Co. are likely to choose the latter. He stated:

"Let's not sacrifice the quality of bowling because then you are leaving a Shami out and getting a Shardul Thakur in. I wouldn't go in that way but there is a chance that India might actually have somebody like a Shardul Thakur just to have a little more batting depth."

India are unlikely to compromise on their batting depth, especially against potent bowling lineups like Pakistan. Although Thakur managed just three runs against the Men in Green and bowled only four overs against Nepal, he will likely play ahead of either Shami or Mohammed Siraj.

Poll : Should India play Mohammed Shami ahead of Shardul Thakur? Yes No 0 votes