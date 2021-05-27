"There is something special about those jerseys" - Jemimah Rodrigues excited to play Test cricket

Talented batter Jemimah Rodrigues recently expressed her excitement at potentially making her debut in Test cricket, with the Indian women's cricket team scheduled to face off against England in a one-off Test from June 16.

Having already established herself as one of India's best limited-overs players, Jemimah Rodrigues shed light on the importance of the England tour.

It’s very exciting. I remember when the women’s Ashes would go on, we would watch it on television and often wonder, “apna time kab aayega?” (when will our time come?). There is something special about those jerseys and we cannot wait to lay our hands on the whites and play Test cricket for India. Yes, there will be ODIs and T20Is, but Test cricket will always be something different. I am looking forward to it," Jemimah Rodrigues told Sportstar.

Jemimah Rodrigues keen to move on from South Africa series loss

Jemimah Rodrigues (L) did not have the best of times with the bat v SA [PC: Cricinfo]

The Indian team did not put up the most convincing of performances against South Africa earlier this year, with the visitors clinching series wins in both the ODI and T20 formats.

Looking back at India's exhibition in that series, Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about how she's worked on certain aspects of the game and that all her focus is on the upcoming series.

"Honestly, it was not the series I wanted it to be. A few players also told me that every cricketer goes through this phase and it’s just how you take it. You can either learn from it or just go downhill. I jotted down a few points which I need to work on, but I am not overthinking. That time is gone, now it is a new day, a new tournament. I do not want to think about the past and what happened, rather I want to focus on what I can do now."

Despite not having played too much of longer format cricket, Jemimah is expected to come good against England, with her stylish approach to batting. Having made a name for herself as one of the most reliable batters in the Indian team, Jemimah will undoubtedly have a massive role to play in what will be a historic Test v England.