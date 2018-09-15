Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kevin Pietersen names two English players who don't fit the England Test team

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
31   //    15 Sep 2018, 15:35 IST

England Nets Session

England won the recently concluded five Test match series 4-1 against India. Though the scoreline may look convincing, it does not really depict the actual reality that took place in the entire series. Just like India, England was also exposed to a lot of problems that they need to address in near future.

Former English cricketer and captain Kevin Pietersen broke on this topic saying that there are two players that don't fit in Playing XI. These two are Keaton Jennings and Stuart Broad.

After the series against India, it's now time for the English side to visit the subcontinent to play against Sri Lanka in the month of October this year.

Jennings played all the five matches in this series without scoring even a single half-century. On the form of the left-hander, England's batting coach Paul Farbace backed him and expects him to do well on the Sri Lanka tour.

“Jennings can’t bat, I’m sorry,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by talkSPORT. “They are going to have to find somebody else." After the retirement of Alastair Cook, if England axes their second opener as well, it will be a challenging task ahead of them to find two substitutes.

Talking about Broad, Pietersen went on to say that he doesn't have a successful record in the subcontinent region. “I would have dropped him last winter. He doesn’t perform that well away from home. I’ve been on tours of the sub-continent, he doesn’t like touring the sub-continent so it wouldn’t surprise me and it would be a very good move if they dropped him.”

KP also lashed out at the dropping standards of the English cricket which is the main reason why they are difficulties in producing genuine Test cricketers for England. “I just don’t see county cricket producing Test cricketers at the moment. The issue is deep-rooted. All the best players in the world now are not playing county cricket. They are earning their cash in franchise cricket. Therefore, the standard of county cricket isn’t great, the standard of county batsmen is poor, and it is causing a massive issue in cabs on the rank for batting places,” he added.

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Stuart Broad Kevin Pietersen
